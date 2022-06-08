Pizza and Poetry

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will host its annual Thrift Sale on Saturday. June 18, from 9 am to 2 pm in the Parish Hall. The Thrift Sale will feature new or gently used clothing, kitchenware, books/DVDs/CDs/puzzles, games & toys, and sporting goods. Donations of the above will be collected in the parish hall during the drop-off period from June 12th – 17th (full drop-off schedule below). To ensure safe spacing between tables and areas, NO furniture or electronics will be accepted this year. Please check with the parish if you are unsure if an item can be donated. For continued safety, we encourage donors, shoppers, and volunteers to wear masks.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO