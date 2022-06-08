ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mermaids in the Morning

Join us for mermaid stories...

Readers to the Rescue

Readers to the Rescue is presented by the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter. This program provides children with the opportunity to read to a dog that is available for adoption. Each child will have a maximum of 15 minutes to read to a dog. The program will be in the Children's Garden of the library. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Upon arriving at the library, the adult must fill out a short waiver for the program. For ages 5-12. Registration required.
City Approves Economic Development Agreement to Support Film Production Studio Project

A vote by the San Marcos City Council on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, approved a Chapter 380 Economic Development Agreement with Hill Country Group, LLC. The agreement provides a tax rebate incentive to support construction of a film production studio in San Marcos. Construction on the project is expected to begin in April 2023 and will be conducted in three phases, with an anticipated completion date set for August 2025.
Adult Pickleball Open Play

Adult Pickleball Open Play is now offered Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 2:00 PM– 4:00PM at the San Marcos Activity Center for ages 18 and up. We have three courts for Pickleball during this time. Pickleball is a cross between badminton, tennis and ping-pong. It is played on a badminton-sized court 20 ft. by 44 ft. with paddles, a wiffle ball and a net that is lowered to 34 inches. Players volley the ball back and forth to try to score on the opposition. Pickleball is free for Activity Center members. Non-members are charged the daily use rate of $6.00 for adults 18 to 60, $3.00 for ages 60 and above. For more information, call 512.393.8280.
