Four teams and one individual have put themselves in position to repeat as champions in this weekend’s four state golf championships. Ann Arbor Skyline in Division 1, Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice in Division 2, Grand Rapids Catholic Central in Division 3 and Kalamazoo Hackett in Division 4 will all tee it up looking to repeat along with Clarkston Everest Collegiate’s Remy Stalcup, who won last years individual Division 4 state title.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO