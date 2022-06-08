ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Music and Motion

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
southernpines.net
 2 days ago

Does your 2-5 year old like to move and groove? Join...

www.southernpines.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

μ-Ziq: Magic Pony Ride review – electronic producer canters into joy

The most apparent truth about Mike Paradinas’s glitchy, skittering music is that it doesn’t like to sit still. As μ-Ziq, Paradinas established himself in the arena of 90s experimental, abstract and tweaked-out electronica, his sense of giddy delirium and rhythmic playfulness distinguishing him from peers such as Aphex Twin and Autechre. Not content to melt down and reassemble jungle and breakbeat according to his own warped desires, he would mess with electro, hardcore and ambient techno styles under a number of different aliases and group projects. In 1995, he founded the label Planet Mu, which has been pivotal in bringing Chicago’s juke and footwork across the Atlantic while also giving a platform to a transformative new generation of UK bass-driven music.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Kelly Joe Phelps, blues and country musician, dies aged 62

Kelly Joe Phelps, the celebrated singer and guitarist whose music traversed blues, country and jazz, has died aged 62. A post on his Facebook page said he died “quietly at home in Iowa”. Born in Washington state, Phelps was raised in a musical family and first trained as...
DoYouRemember?

How The Beatles Inspired Ozzy Osbourne To Start His Career With Just One Song

The 60s was the decade for The Beatles (though they really haven’t gone away). They were everywhere — in movies like A Hard Day’s Night and Help!, on magazine covers, performing on television, and printed on merchandise, too. Ozzy Osbourne, also known as the “Prince of Darkness”, got inspired by one of the Beatles’ singles to pursue a career in rock. He said, “One day, “She Loves You” came on the radio. That song turned my head around.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southern Pines, NC
The Independent

The Beatles' White Album tracks, ranked – from Blackbird to While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The Beatles’s self-titled ninth record is known more adoringly by the world as The White Album.If the cover is as simple as they come – a sea of white accompanied by the band’s name imprinted just over halfway down – the tracks it contains are anything but: a compilation of oddities with varying genres that were clearly deemed too extraordinary for the charts (none were released as singles in the UK).The majority of tracks were written in the spring of 1968 when the quartet famously travelled to Rishikesh in India to partake in a course of Transcendental Meditation under the...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 40 Best Short Songs

To say what you mean within the confines of a song is already a feat. To say it in two minutes or less is even more of an accomplishment. In the '50s and '60s, pop and rock music packed the most punch with songs that hovered somewhere around two and a half minutes. In 1964, the year the Beatles first arrived in America, each of the Top 10 Singles on the Billboard Hot 100 was between two and three minutes long, the perfect amount of time to satisfy and engage listeners without taking up too much of a radio station's airtime.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 40 Rock Singers

Some singers are born with the subconscious knowledge that they were destined to sing. "I always sang as a child," Mick Jagger recounted in According to the Rolling Stones. "I was one of those kids who just liked to sing. Some kids sing in choirs; others like to show off in front of the mirror. I was in the church choir and I also loved listening to singers on the radio – the BBC or Radio Luxembourg – or watching them on TV and in the movies."
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Everclear’s Art Alexakis Talks the High Highs and Low Lows of His Musical Life

Art Alexakis, the frontman for the uber-successful rock band Everclear, would hear the story repeated to him often. His family would remind Alexakis about the time when he was just 18-months old and in the front seat of his parent’s car as they drove up the Pacific Coast Highway. The song, “Wipe Out,” came on, rich with the big opening drum roll. This was before car seats and seatbelts, sometime around 1963 or 1964. And at that moment Alexakis began to wild out, moving and gyrating in the front of the car, possessed by the track.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Zola Jesus – “Into The Wild”

Over the last several months, Nika Roza Danilova has been rolling out her first Zola Jesus album in five years, Arkhon. So far we’ve heard several songs from it, including “Lost,” “Desire,” and “The Fall.” Today, she’s back with another one. Danilova’s...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The 10 Heaviest Who Songs

The Who excelled in many areas: whimsical psychedelia, jangly mod-pop, satirical concept rock. But Pete Townshend, pioneer of windmilling and guitar destruction, has always sounded truly at home when the chords are crashing — whether he’s vigorously strumming an acoustic (“Pinball Wizard”) or dragging his electric riffs through feedback.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Jack White demos the bonkers pitch-shifting custom Fender Jazzmaster he thinks will make Tom Morello jealous

The sparkly six-string has been fitted with “the guts of an Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork” – and the results are as wild as you'd expect. Jack White is not just a legendary songwriter and instrumentalist – he’s also a keen guitar gear designer, having previously flexed his out-of-the-box philosophy in products such as his version of Gamechanger Audio's Plasma Coil overdrive pedal.
MUSIC
EW.com

Beabadoobee on tour rituals and tapping into her 7-year-old self for her new album, Beatopia

When Beabadoobee released "Coffee" in 2017 — a track later famously sampled by Canadian rapper Powfu — she never anticipated that her hazy, whistle-flanked debut single would go viral. The song, which has racked up nearly one billion streams, was a game changer for the Filipino-British musician, a.k.a. Beatrice "Bea" Laus, and it wasn't long before she landed a deal with the 1975's label Dirty Hit. Seemingly overnight, she catapulted from humble bedroom-pop singer to indie "it" girl.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Soundtracking Memories: ‘My Life in the Sunshine’ Author Nabil Ayers Details the Music That Made Him (Guest Column)

Click here to read the full article. My life has always revolved around music. My mother is a dancer who played Seals & Crofts and Stevie Wonder records loudly in our apartment as far back as I can remember. My uncle, the jazz saxophonist Alan Braufman, bought me a drum set when I was two-and-a-half years old. I’ve never known my father, the jazz vibraphonist Roy Ayers, but his music has always been present in my life. Both my mother and Alan exposed me to live music before I could talk — likely before I could even walk. When I started...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Guitar World Magazine

David Gilmour – His Greatest Moments: Inside the new issue of Total Guitar

Also in issue 359! Interviews: Kirk Hammett, Matt Bellamy, Tosin Abasi, Mårten Hagström, Grace Cummings, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Jon Gomm, Derek Trucks and more! Gear Reviews: Fender Paramount, Yamaha Revstar, Line 6 DL-4, Walrus Audio Slötvå. Learn songs by U2, Cream, Architects and Bon Jovi!
MUSIC
Loudwire

New Motionless in White Song Cracks Spotify Viral 50 Chart

Motionless in White currently have a viral hit to celebrate. Last month's "Slaughterhouse," the pummeling Motionless in White song with contributions from Knocked Loose lead vocalist Bryan Garris, has cracked Spotify's Viral 50 in the United States. "Slaughterhouse" now sits as No. 38 on the chart that reflects user plays...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy