90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is back with a brand new season on Friday, June 10, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of the romantic and rocky road ahead for new couple Daniele and Yohan. After meeting during Daniele's trip to the Dominican Republic, the two quickly fell in love, and Yohan popped the question after her second trip down to visit him. Now, the lovebirds are preparing to wed after just two weeks total spent together in person, and Daniele has yet to tell anyone in her life about the major life decision she's about to make.

