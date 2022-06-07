ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

See the rare Michael Jordan game-worn shoes up for auction

fanrecap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – When a collectible features “His Airness,” it almost always commands a high price, especially over the last few years after the release of “The Last Dance” documentary...

fanrecap.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

The Most Expensive Cars Owned By NBA Players: Michael Jordan Spent $3 Million On Mercedes-McLaren SLR 722 Edition

There is no secret that the very best NBA players make a ton of money, possibly more than they can afford to spend. Due to the fact that less than 400 players in the world have a shot at making the league per season, the athletes are at the top of their games and get paid accordingly. The fact that 50 players or fewer are actually considered stars, the elite of the league get paid like the elite of the population.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
City
Leland, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” Is Slated To Release On August 20th

New iterations of the Air Jordan 13 are few and far between. But this year, Jordan Brand is giving the silhouette some extra attention, as they’ve since released both the “Del Sol” as well as the “Brave Blue.” There are a couple upcomers on the calendar as well, including but not limited to the “French Blue” that’s slated for an August 20th arrival.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 SE “Zen Master”

One of Summer 2022’s key Jordan pick-ups might be the toughest to obtain. The Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master”, loosely inspired by Michael Jordan’s long-time coach Phil Jackson, stands out for its blotty yet groovy upper — a mix of purples and pinks that are part lava lamp, part bleached denim. Paired with a black accent package that cover the netting, interior, lacing, and midsole, as well as a translucent set of eyelet wings and heel plate, the Jordan 4 “Zen Master” has been on the radar for Jordan fans since we first learned of the shoes back in 2021.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

On-Foot Look At The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”

Over the past decade, the Air Jordan 11 has become the most-anticipated sneaker of the year’s holiday season. While yet to be confirmed by Team Jumpman, the upcoming end-of-year release is expected to be a “Cherry” take on Michael Jordan’s 11th signature sneaker. Clad in white...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Jerry Sloan
Complex

Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Expected to Release in 2023

Jordan Brand will collaborate with Nike SB on an Air Jordan 4 that’s scheduled to release in March 2023, a sneaker industry source tells Complex. News of the collaboration was first reported by Nice Kicks on Monday. No photos of the upcoming project have leaked, and the image shown...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 3 Appears In Barbershop-Themed Colorway

The Nike LeBron signature shoe line will reach as astounding twentieth model this year, but also playing a major part in the LeBron business for Nike is actually its retro product. Currently, it’s the LeBron 9 that has the podium, while later this year the LeBron 2 will make its grand return, but now we’re learning that the LeBron 3 is headed into the mix as well.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Pinksicle” Releasing In July Exclusively For Girls

Little girls (and small-footed women) will have a special Air Jordan 5 release all to them later this summer as a first look at the Air Jordan 5 “Pinksicle” emerges. Keeping to that clean and classic Air Jordan 5 look, this upcoming release relies on a white leather upper, translucent netting and outsoles, and a two-tone color-blocking that pairs up a summer-friendly Pinksicle and Safety Orange.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Shoes#Bulls
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo” Is Releasing On June 4th

Several months have passed since we all caught a first look at the upcoming white-and-red Air Jordan 6s dubbed the “Red Oreo” Jordan 6. Mimicking the Air Jordan 6 “Oreo” of 2010 with the speckle patterns on the midsole, this upcoming release channels the original White/Infrared AJ6 from 1991 by keeping to a full white leather upper, with distinct red accents covering the heel spoiler, Jumpman logo branding, and lace-lock.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Space Jam Lands On The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low

It was only a matter of time before Jordan Brand turned its attention to this infamous “Space Jam” colorway for the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low. Already touching the iconic Bred, Columbia, Concord, and Cool Grey, the Air Jordan 11-inspired lifestyle sneaker has now adapted one of the most significant colorways in history.
APPAREL
Complex

The Best Air Jordans of 2022 (So Far)

2022 Air Jordan releases (as well as all sneaker releases) have been defined more by what hasn’t come out than by what has. And many of those that have were never intended for 2022 in the first place—just take a look at the outward facing tags that read “HO21” on Union’s Air Jordan 2 collaboration as evidence. As supply chain issues continue to plague the launch calendar for going on two years in the aftermath of the global pandemic, a handful of sneakers have managed to hold their own despite less-than-ideal timing.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" Coming Next Year: First Look

In 1989, the Air Jordan 4 was released to the world and from then on, a star was born. This is a shoe that continues to get a lot of love from sneakerheads and every year, it also gets a ton of new colorways. Jumpman is very much aware of how good this shoe is and there is no doubt that it is a sneaker that lends itself well to unique colorways.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 37 Appears Online In Much Clearer Look

The Air Jordan line has a very rich history. Every single year, Jumpman comes out with a brand new Air Jordan silhouette, and before fans can even get their hands on it, there are leaks that surface online. These leaks are typically very accurate in terms of how the shoe is going to look, and there is no doubt that fans have been anticipating some shots of the Air Jordan 37.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Elephant" Gets A Release Update

Jordan Brand has a very rich history and when it comes to their individual models, they always make sure to mix and match themes so that one shoe can enjoy the aesthetics of another. For instance, sometimes, Jumpman will take an Air Jordan 1 colorway and put it on an Air Jordan 4. More recently, however, it looks like they will be taking the most unique part of the Air Jordan 3 and placing it onto the AJ1.
sneakernews.com

Nike Gets Skeletal With This Upcoming Air Max 95

Whether by way of the Dunk Low or the Air Jordan 1 GORE-TEX, the Nike umbrella often makes use of “Light Bone,” applying the neutral to a drove of simple, versatile offerings. And though it may seem like business as usual, this upcoming Air Max 95 takes things a bit more literally, as it complements the color with a series of skeletal elements.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy