See the rare Michael Jordan game-worn shoes up for auction

One of Summer 2022’s key Jordan pick-ups might be the toughest to obtain. The Air Jordan 4 “Zen Master”, loosely inspired by Michael Jordan’s long-time coach Phil Jackson, stands out for its blotty yet groovy upper — a mix of purples and pinks that are part lava lamp, part bleached denim. Paired with a black accent package that cover the netting, interior, lacing, and midsole, as well as a translucent set of eyelet wings and heel plate, the Jordan 4 “Zen Master” has been on the radar for Jordan fans since we first learned of the shoes back in 2021.
