Local roundup: Flyers hire head coach, switch divisions
By Observer staff
parisstaronline.com
5 days ago
The Petrolia Flyers introduced longtime minor hockey coach Chris Fryfogle as their new head coach Monday night. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. He replaces Dale Timmermans, who stepped down after guiding the Flyers to the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Tier II...
We’re just under a month away from the 2022 NHL Draft, and with only three teams remaining in the fight for Lord Stanley, the majority of teams have shifted their focus to the offseason. Free agency and trades are always important topics, but before any of that, the first order of business is the draft. And as of right now, the Toronto Maple Leafs are staring down the barrel of one with limited picks to their name.
The story of the week has been Bruce Cassidy's impromptu dismissal from the Boston Bruins. After 5 fairly successful, albeit not totally successful, seasons as Bruins' head coach, Cassidy is now seeking alternative employment plans. Much has been said about GM Don Sweeney & President Cam Neely & their performance as of late. Dating back to the 2015 draft, they do have quite a bit to answer for, no question.
FRANKLIN - It was a heroes welcome on Sunday for Franklin High School's Unified Basketball team when they returned home after winning the gold medal at the Special Olympics in Orlando, Florida.The program, which was the first from Massachusetts to qualify for the Special Olympics, won the gold medal thanks to a comeback victory on Friday against a team from Oregon.Tyler Morrill, who teammates say is the team's Michael Jordan, hit the game-tying and game-winning shots in the final seconds of the gold medal contest."I'm excited I got first place. I'm happy, and I'm excited for all my teammates. I'm proud," Morrill said on Sunday.Coach Lisa Burger told WBZ-TV she was thankful for the response from the community."Very overwhelming. I mean it's amazing. These kids are enjoying every minute of it. This is just so humbling. It's amazing what this town can do."The team is made up of special athletes and neurotypical partners, and coaches say they have all formed a bond on and off the court.If you'd like to support Franklin's unified program, click here. If you'd like to support Special Olympics Massachusetts, click here.
