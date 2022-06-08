ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows car break-in suspect attempt to flee in golf cart

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A car break-in suspect in Brentwood tried to get creative in escaping from police, but he did not make it far. Video shared by the Brentwood Police Department, which you can watch with the player above, showed the suspect fleeing in a golf cart before police tracked him down.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Princess Way for the report of a car being broken into. BPD said “it didn’t take long” for them to find the suspect getting away in a golf cart.

The suspect was later identified as Jude Smith, 27. After tracking Smith down, officers found that the golf cart’s ignition was punched through.

Smith had burglary tools, drugs and drug paraphernalia. BPD arrested Smith and returned the golf cart.

