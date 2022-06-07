Public Notices, Bids & RFPs

The Town of Vail has reimplemented a dismount zone in designated areas of Vail Village to improve interactions between pedestrians and users of wheeled vehicles of any kind. Increased visitation to Vail has coincided with the mounting popularity of a variety of wheeled travel, including e-bikes, which has raised safety concerns in the village core. The dismount zone is in effect along Bridge Street from the Covered Bridge to Seibert Circle and along Gore Creek Drive from Checkpoint Charlie to just past Gorsuch Ltd.

