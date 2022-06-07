ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

NCAA Career in Sport Forum

nyack.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York, NY - Nyack student-athletes Janelle Adams, Luis Escobar, and Maider Ruiz de Erenchun have been selected to attend and participate in the NCAA Career in Sports Forum in Indianapolis, June 2-5. Escobar, a recent graduate of the Warrior men's basketball program stated, "What an honor and privilege it is...

athletics.nyack.edu

nyack.edu

Maggie Labocki Chats with WNYK on the Importance of Mental Health

Maggie Labocki, the Director of Counseling Services at Nyack College and Alliance Theological Seminary, always felt compelled to delve deeper into conversation, even from a young age. “I was always the friend who asked the tough questions. I wanted to talk, and then just listen. I wanted to help.” Maggie entered her undergrad with the goal of becoming a physical therapist, and she noticed a pattern there as well. “I wanted to hear and listen to their stories. I was interested in how they got injured, and how their recovery was going.” She then switched to Psychology, where she completed her BA. A fervor that was always there for Maggie seemed to really come to the forefront. “I thought wow, this is really a passion, so I decided to enter the Alliance Graduate School of Counseling (AGSC).” It was a decision that Maggie is thankful she made.
NYACK, NY

