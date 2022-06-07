NCAA Career in Sport Forum

Maggie Labocki, the Director of Counseling Services at Nyack College and Alliance Theological Seminary, always felt compelled to delve deeper into conversation, even from a young age. “I was always the friend who asked the tough questions. I wanted to talk, and then just listen. I wanted to help.” Maggie entered her undergrad with the goal of becoming a physical therapist, and she noticed a pattern there as well. “I wanted to hear and listen to their stories. I was interested in how they got injured, and how their recovery was going.” She then switched to Psychology, where she completed her BA. A fervor that was always there for Maggie seemed to really come to the forefront. “I thought wow, this is really a passion, so I decided to enter the Alliance Graduate School of Counseling (AGSC).” It was a decision that Maggie is thankful she made.

NYACK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO