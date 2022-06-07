Scoresheet: Oregon State baseball Super Regional times set

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

Super Regional times set — Oregon State will host Auburn in the NCAA baseball Super Regionals beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Game two will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and, if necessary, game three will be Monday, time to be determined. The first two games will air on ESPN2.

AquaSox 7, Hops 1 — Hillsboro (26-24) opened up this week's homestand with a loss to Everett (22-29) after giving up 13 hits to the AquaSox. Everett scored two runs in the first and never looked back as the Hops' lone run came in the sixth on an Adrian Del Castillo solo home run to right center field.

Astros 4, Mariners 1 — Seattle (25-31) ran into the Justin Verlander buzz saw once more, striking out 12 times against the Houston (36-20) veteran as he moved into 17th all-time in career strikeouts. The Mariners' lone run came in the fourth when Abraham Toro brought home a run on a bases-loaded fielder's choice.

Storm 72, Dream 60 — Seattle (6-5) ended its two-game losing streak behind a big third quarter at home against visiting Atlanta (7-5). The Storm outscored the Dream 26-14 in the third frame as Jewell Loyd went off. The guard finished with 26 points and pitched in four rebounds and three assists. Breanna Stewart had 19 and seven rebounds to help supplement Loyd's night. Seattle heads to Dallas next and plays at 5 p.m. Friday.

MONDAY, JUNE 6

Edmonton 10, Portland Pickles 9 — Portland led the West Coast League road game at the Riverhawks 9-8 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

But, Edmonton scored on a sacrifice fly, and then won the game when its runner scored on a wild pitch.

The Pickles are 3-3 on the young season. They led 9-5 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, but gave up three runs to the Riverhawks, setting up the ninth inning.

For Portland, Drake Anderson had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Luke Folsom had two hits, an RBI and run scored. Dalton Mashore had a triple and two RBIs.

James, Ngata — Two Oregon greats, running back LaMichael James and defensive lineman Haloti Ngata, have been named to the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

They are among 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the ballot.

Members of National Football Foundation vote on Hall of Fame induction, and an "Honors Court" deliberates and selects the class.

James was a two-time First Team All-American, including unanimous in 2010. Ngata was a 2005 consensus First Team All-American.

Mariners 7, Houston 4 — Julio Rodriguez hit an insurance, two-run homer in the ninth inning as Seattle (25-30) beat the host Astros (35-20).

The score was tied 4-4 after two innings and Seattle took the lead on Cal Raleigh's RBI single in the fourth inning.

The Seattle bullpen held Houston scoreless for the final seven innings.

Raleigh earlier hit a three-run homer.

Houston's Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick hit solo homers after Robbie Ray.

WCWS finale — Coached by former Oregon coach Mike White, the Texas Longhorns beat Oklahoma State twice to advance to the Women's College World Series (softball) final series.

They'll play Oklahoma, which lost its third game of the year (to UCLA) and then returned to rout the Bruins 15-0 to advance to the final series.

Texas (47-20-1) and Oklahoma (57-3) play a three-game series for the championship, starting Wednesday.

All-Star Series — North and South coaches for the baseball Richardson Oregon All-Star Series, June 18-19 at OSU's Goss Stadium, have been announced.

Leading the North team will be Joe Monahan of West Linn and JJ Stolsig of Canby.

The South will be managed by Scot McDonald of Crescent Valley and Jeff Stolsig of Lebanon.

The games feature the top Class 6A and 5A players. The June 18 game starts at 3 p.m., and June 19 game at 11 a.m.

Miller, Mason selected — Portland's Asya Miller and Beaverton's Eliana Mason have been selected as two of 16 players who have been named goalball sport ambassadors by the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes.

The USABA was recently certified as the national governing body of goalball.

Blind soccer is the other sport for which USABA is certified as the national governing body.

Rochelin signs — Oregon State has signed wing player Justin Rochelin to an athletics aid agreement, coach Wayne Tinkle announced.

He's a 6-5 wing who attended Arizona State last season.

Said Tinkle: "He is a talented, tough-nosed guard that can play multiple positions on either end. He can really shoot the three and has a good midrange game. At 6 feet 5 and athletic, he's also a strong finisher at the rim and loves to take on the challenge to guard the opposition's best perimeter players, something we're really looking forward to.

"We recruited him hard out of high school, so we're pretty familiar with each other. He's another high-character, high-achieving kid from a great family, and I know Beaver Nation will love what he brings."

Pro baseball — The Hillsboro Hops are home June 7-12 against Everett. Games at Ron Tonkin Field start at 7:05 p.m. June 7-8 and June 11 and at 1:05 p.m. June 9, 10 and 12.

The Seattle Mariners are at T-Mobile Park for 11 games over 10 days beginning Friday, June 10 against the Boston Red Sox. The homestand: three games against Boston, three against the Minnesota Twins and five (including a June 18 doubleheader) against the Los Angeles Angels.

Pickles at home — The Portland Pickles summer collegiate wood-bat baseball team begins an extended run of home games at Walker Stadium in Lents Park on Friday, June 10. West Coast league power Corvallis is in town June 10-12. There are nonleague games June 15-16 before a June 17-19 series against Edmonton and a June 21-23 set against the Ridgefield Raptors.

