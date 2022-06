June 9, 2022 (Santee) - Santee Lakes Recreation Preserve is proud to announce our new Campground shade structure has been the perfect addition to our Campground! We would like to thank the American Melanoma Foundation (AMF) for partially funding this 30’x40’ structure to cover our playground in the campground and protect our camping kiddos.

