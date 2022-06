Please accept our invitation to come visit our upcoming Summer Community Health & Wellness Fair that has been set for July 1, 2022 – 8am-3pm. At First Baptist Church, 51 Town Square, Burnsville, NC 28714. The goal in this event is to connect and serve our local community and to provide a means of awareness as to the services that are available to assist them in their day-to-day lives. We expect individuals from all walks of life and others seeking knowledge as to what is offered here in Yancey.

