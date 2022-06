Cynthia Wright Allen, age 88, of Burnsville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at her home. She was born on February 17th, 1934 to the late Lark and Zora Fox Wright. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence “Vaughn” Allen, who passed away in 2018; a sister, Lonada Allen and a brother, Carson B. Wright. Cynthia attended West Burnsville Church of God. She was co-owner and operator of Montane Textile Mfg. She was the recipient of the Long Leaf Pine Award in the 80’s from Governor Hunt. Cynthia loved working in her flowers and sports.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO