Elmore County, AL

EST/PACK, G.

Wetumpka Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE CASE NO: 2022-051 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF...

Wetumpka Herald

EST/INGRAM, T.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS C. INGRAM, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-173 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of THOMAS C. INGRAM, deceased, having been granted to CHRISTOPHER T. INGRAM and JOHNNY L. INGRAM on the 2nd day of June, 2022 by Justin Edwards, Special Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. CHRISTOPHER T. INGRAM and JOHNNY L. INGRAM, CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS C. INGRAM, DECEASED Attorney of Record for such Co-Personal Representatives: D. JASON BRITT STONE, BRITT & WEBB, LLC ATTORNEYS & COUNSELORS AT LAW 114 S MAIN ST P O BOX 967 WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-517-6520 Wetumpa Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 EST/INGRAM, T.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/CLARK, J.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE ILENE CLARK, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-144 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JOYCE ILENE CLARK, deceased, having been granted to CYNTHIA OXENDINE on June 1, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. CYNTHIA OXENDINE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE ILENE CLARK, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: J. KEITH RODGERS KEITH RODGERS & ASSOCIATES, LLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 640 SOUTH LAWRENCE STREET MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 334-262-0508 Wetumpka Herald: Jun. 8, 15 and 22, 2022 EST/CLARK, J.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/CAPPELLI, S.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF STEPHEN CAPPELLI, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-191 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of STEPHEN CAPPELLI, deceased, having been granted to HENRIETTA CAPPELLI on June 13, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. HENRIETTA CAPPELLI PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF STEPHEN CAPPELLI, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: D. JASON BRITT STONE, BRITT & WEBB, LLC ATTORNEYS & COUNSELORS AT LAW 114 S MAIN ST PO BOX 967 WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-517-6520 Wetumpka Herald: Jun. 22, 29 and Jul. 6, 2022 EST/CAPPELLI, S.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/HALLMAN, P.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL RICHARD HALLMAN, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-179 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of PAUL RICHARD HALLMAN, deceased, having been granted to RICHARD SCOTT HALLMAN on May 27, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. RICHARD SCOTT HALLMAN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL RICHARD HALLMAN, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: ALFRED B. BOOTH LAW OFFICES OF ALFRED B. BOOTH 147 EAST MAIN STREET PRATTVILLE. ALABAMA 36067 334-300-9060 Wetumpka Herald: Jun. 8, 15 and 22, 2022 EST/HALLMAN, P.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/GRAVES, A.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANITA ANN SHELTON GRAVES, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-166 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of ANITA ANN SHELTON GRAVES, deceased, having been granted to GARY LYNN GRAVES on June 17, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. GARY LYNN GRAVES PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ANITA ANN SHELTON GRAVES, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: BRADLEY EARL EKDAHL ATTORNEY AT LAW 131 HUNTS ALLEY PRATTVILLE. ALABAMA 36067 Wetumpka Herald: Jun. 22, 29 and Jul. 6, 2022 EST/GRAVES, A.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

JU-2022-100.01,101.01

PUBLIC NOTICE Notice to Marquis Anderson, whose whereabouts are unknown, take notice that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed by Stephanie Hall in the Juvenile Court of Elmore County, Alabama (JU-2022-100.01; JU-2022-101.01). You must answer within fourteen (14) days and appear at the court date set July 7, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Elmore County Judicial Complex or said Petition may be granted. Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 JU-2022-100.01,101.01.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

22-02738al

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cedrick Oneal Long A Single Man, to PNC Bank, National Association dated November 25, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on November 26, 2019, in Book 2019, Page 64020 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of July, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 27B, Block B, of Jamestown Plat No. 2B, being a replat of Lots 27 and 28 of Jamestown Plat No. 2, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said property is commonly known as 93 Jamestown Loop, Millbrook, AL 36054. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-02738AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 22-02738al.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

22-03942

PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Kevin R Meetze and Angela K Meetze, husband and wife, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc, as nominee for Loandepot Com, LLC, on June 10, 2014, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2014 Page 24109; with Loan Modification recorded November 10, 2021 in RLPY Book 2021 Page 94442; the undersigned MidFirst Bank, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on July 21, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot No. 19 of Belyeu Estate Subdivision Plat No. 2, as shown by plat recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 4, Page 128. Property street address for informational purposes: 3331 Grandview Drive , Millbrook, AL 36054. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. MidFirst Bank, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-03942 Wetumpka Herald: June 22, 29 and July 6, 2022 22-03942.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

FC/OATES, A.

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated November 27, 2013, executed by April Oates, a married woman, also known as April B. Marks Abrams, and Keith Oates, her husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., which mortgage was recorded on January 10, 2014, in RLPY Book 2014, Page 1206; modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement Recorded on November 2, 2018 in RLPY Book 2018, Page 52534, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the North Door entrance to the Elmore County Courthouse at Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on August 16, 2022, the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the Northwest Corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 13, Township 19 north, Range 17 East, and continue thence South 30.0 feet to the point of beginning; From said Point of Beginning, continue thence South and along the quarter section line 1266.1 feet; thence North 88 degrees 40 minutes East for 344.04 feet; thence North 1266.1 feet to a point on the South side of a gravel road, said point being 30.0 feet from the center of said gravel road; thence South 88 degrees 40 minutes West and along the South side of said gravel road for 344.04 feet to the point of beginning. Said Parcel of land being in the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 17 East, and contains 10.0 acres, more or less. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. Transferee Robert J. Wermuth/jmm Stephens Millirons, P.C. P.O. Box 307 Huntsville, Alabama 35804 Attorney for Mortgagee Wetumpka Herald: June 22, 29 and July 6, 2022 FC/OATES, A.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

191672

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER FORECLOSURE NOTICE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a mortgage from JOSEPH DEATON AND ALECIA H. DEATON, HUSBAND AND WIFE, to MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS MORTGAGEE, AS NOMINEE FOR UNITED WHOLESALE MORTGAGE, on the 17th day of May, 2018, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, on May 17, 2018, in Deed/Mortgage Book 2018, Page 22466 , Elmore County, Alabama Records, said Mortgage having subsequently been transferred and assigned to LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC, by instrument recorded in the aforesaid Probate Office; notice is hereby given that the undersigned LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse in Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on July 7, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its right, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, THENCE SOUTH 89 DEG. 20 MIN. 00 SEC. EAST A DISTANCE OF 940 FEET TO THE "POINT OF BEGINNING" WHICH IS THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF PINEBROOK SUBDIVISION PLAT #3, THENCE NORTH 0 DEG. 26 MIN. 00 SEC. EAST ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SUBDIVISION A DISTANCE OF 243.70 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEG. 56 MIN. 00 SEC. EAST A DISTANCE OF 494.16 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 0 DEG. 34 MIN. 00 SEC. WEST A DISTANCE OF 243.70 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEG. 56 MIN. 00 SEC. WEST A DISTANCE OF 493.20 FEET BACK TO THE "POINT OF BEGINNING". THUS DESCRIBING A TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND LYING AND BEING SITUATED IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 9, TOWNSHIP 17 NORTH, RANGE 17 EAST, ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA, CONTAINING 2.76 ACRES, MORE OR LESS. ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF M.P. HAYDEN, AL. REG NO. 12692, DATED NOVEMBER 4, 1998. Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 3350 PINEWOOD LN, MILLBROOK, AL 36054. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This property will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the Office of the Judge of Probate in the county where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto and subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable). This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING LLC, Mortgagee/Transferee THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin, LLC, Attorney for Mortgagee/Transferee 11 N. Water Street, Suite 10290, Mobile, AL 36602 Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. FLB-21-02524-3 Ad Run Dates: 02/23/2022, 03/02/2022, 03/09/2022, 04/27/2022, 06/22/2022 The sale provided for hereinabove which was originally scheduled for April 14, 2022, was postponed until May 12, 2022. On May 12, 2022, the sale was further postponed until July 7, 2022. by public announcement being made at the Elmore County Courthouse, Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on the 7th day of July, 2022, at the Elmore County Courthouse, Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. rlselaw.com/property-listing Wetumpka Herald: June 22, 2022 191672.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

STORAGE AUCTION

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF STORAGE SALE Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell for cash, at an ONLINE public auction on Thursday, July 14th, 2022, at 11:00am AT STORAGETREASURES.COM. Please note: THIS AUCTION IS NOT IN PERSON. PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP TO OUR PHYSICAL LOCATION. ALL AUCTION PARTICIPANTS MUST SIGN UP AND BID ONLINE. Southeast Storage 749 US-231 Wetumpka, AL 36093 520:Laquinta Gunn:925 Copeland Road,Wetumpka, Alabama 36092 Contents:Clothes, Boxes, Appliances 636: Michael Wells:19 Blue Ridge Valley Drive, Wetumpka, Alabama 36093 Contents : Furniture, Appliances, Boxes 767: Mary Lacy:104 Camden Trail, Wetumpka, Alabama 36093 Contents : Furniture, Appliances, Boxes 522:Cedric Sharpe:71 Crenshaw Drive, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092 Contents: Furniture, Appliances, Boxes Wetumpka Herald: June 22 and 29, 2022 STORAGE AUCTION.
WETUMPKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

2022 All-Elmore County Baseball Team

The 2022 baseball season has come to an end in Elmore County, and plenty of success and milestones were seen this season. 12 players were selected to be on the All-County first team, while 12 were added to the second team. The remaining players were added as honorable mentions. The...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from June 15 to June 19

• Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence and disorderly conduct was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft was reported on Government Street. •...
WETUMPKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

NOW HIRING FULL TIME

HELP WANTED Full-time positions for experienced Vet Assistant and Receptionist for busy veterinary clinic. Minimum 1yr experience. Apply in person: 8610 Kowaliga Road, Eclectic, AL 36024.
ECLECTIC, AL
Wetumpka Herald

2022 Elmore County Baseball Coach of the Year: Tubbs leads Holtville to Class 5A title game

Scott Tubbs knew his Holtville baseball team was going to be good in 2022, but he didn’t foresee his team having to overcome so many injuries during the process. Holtville reached the AHSAA Class 5A quarterfinals in 2021, and the Bulldogs had high expectations entering the 2022 campaign as they returned eight of their nine position players and a plethora of pitchers.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL

