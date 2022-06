With summer around the corner, it's time to bust out all of your favorite ice cream treats. If you're looking for some new flavors to try, Ben and Jerry's most recent flavor is inspired by the classic summer dessert, cherry crumble. For ice cream fans who prefer to buy in bulk, Costco has a frozen treat inspired by Stroopwafels. But if you prefer flavors that are tried and true and evoke country cooking, then look no further than Blue Bell's Southern Blackberry Cobbler Ice Cream.

