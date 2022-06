Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman and seriously injured two other people on Long Island. It happened around 10:50 a.m. Thursday, June 6 in Copiague. Carolyn Merhige, age 85, of Amityville, was driving a 2019 Subaru Cross Trek eastbound on Sunrise Highway when she suffered what appears to be a medical emergency and struck a 2021 Dodge Durango that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of New Highway, Suffolk County Police said.

COPIAGUE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO