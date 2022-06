It has been over month since the Detroit Red Wings announced that they were moving on from head coach Jeff Blashill on the first day of their offseason. Since that day, speculation has run rampant about who the Red Wings could and should target as their next head coach. Everyone from household names like John Tortorella to relative unknowns such as Ryan Warsofsky have been mentioned, and when the New York Islanders announced they were moving on from renowned coach Barry Trotz, it seemed like this year’s crop of free agent coaches was the deepest group we’ve seen in quite some time.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO