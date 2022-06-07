ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

School District Retirees Honored

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following Whitewater Unified School District staff members were congratulated on their retirement and thanked for their years of service at...

Wisconsin Examiner

Teachers fleeing Waukesha schools

“School District of Waukesha (SDW) students and staff [have] become aware of a significant increase in teacher resignations this school year.” So says the Alliance for Education in Waukesha in a June 7 press release. “From April 1 to June 5, 2022, SDW has received at least 54 resignations from employees. In 2021, there were […] The post Teachers fleeing Waukesha schools appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha teacher resignations, retirements: Parent concern grows

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The school year is wrapping up, but many teachers in Waukesha will not be back next fall. Now, some parents are worried about the dozens of resignations. With children in Waukesha elementary, middle, and high schools, Becky Gilligan knows how important education is at every level. "Teaching...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Rock & Green counties hit high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two southern Wisconsin counties jumped into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most severe category for COVID-19 community levels. Green and Rock counties were both shaded the orange that indicated they reached high COVID-19 levels, when the Department of Health Services updated its map on Friday.
whitewaterbanner.com

Whitewater Arts Alliance Receives $3,000 Grant

Editor’s Note: The following press release was provided by the Whitewater Arts Alliance. In December of 2021, the Whitewater Arts Alliance received a $3,000 grant from the Wisconsin Arts Rescue Program (WARP). The WARP award was created in response to the continuing pandemic, and provides funding to art organizations for pandemic-related losses sustained due to the cancellation of programming, operations, and events. It is made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Wisconsin Arts Board distributed these funds to “help secure jobs and keep the doors open to the hundreds of arts organizations in Wisconsin that add value to the state’s economy and bolster the creative life of our communities.” The funds can be used in five main areas of support: salary for staff positions, artist fees, rent and utilities, health and safety supplies and marketing and promotional costs associated with re-openings.
WHITEWATER, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

LGBTQ group urges Wisconsin schools to continue misgendering investigation

(The Center Square) – There is a call for more gender, harassment, bullying, and Title IX investigations in Wisconsin schools. The group Fair Wisconsin, which calls itself the leading statewide organization advocating for LGBTQ+ people, on Thursday said local schools need to be supported after what happened with the misgender/sexual harassment investigation into three middle schoolers in Kiel.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pandemic aid benefits superintendent's wife; FOX6 Investigators find

HARTFORD, Wis. - The federal government is showering Wisconsin schools with more than $2 billion in pandemic relief funds. The latest round aims at helping students recover from the so-called "learning loss" that resulted from school closures and virtual learning. But FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn found one school administrator who has turned learning loss into a financial gain for his own household.
HARTFORD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
discoverhometown.com

Town of Germantown residents surprised by item on Germantown Village Board agenda

An item on the June 6 agenda for the Germantown Village Board meeting caught residents of the town of Germantown by surprise. One of the final items on the agenda was listed as, “Annexation of Town of Germantown.Process of Annexation and Potential Policies.” The item was placed on the agenda at the request of village Trustee Jolene Pieper.
GERMANTOWN, WI
97ZOK

Southern Wisconsin Family Visited by a Bobcat in Backyard!

Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
BROOKLYN, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Whitewater Charge 9U Baseball Tournament Champs

Editor’s Note: The following information was provided by Whitewater Charge 9U Baseball. The Whitewater Charge 9U baseball team took the Gold at the Lake Geneva “Launch It In The Lake” tournament June 4 and 5. This team of area Whitewater youth won five games by blistering the baseball for 79 runs and defending their turf, allowing only 22.
WHITEWATER, WI
captimes.com

11 Madison-area restaurants that closed or relocated this spring

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed or relocated since March 2022. Among those establishments that closed their doors are new arrivals and long-standing community favorites. While some cited lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages or rising costs, others are rethinking their format as demand for takeout and fast-casual dining...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Wandering bear strolls across Washington County property

HARTFORD, Wis. — Exclusive video obtained by WISN 12 News shows what is likely the same bear spotted in Oconomowoc Thursday night — in rural Hartford the following morning. That means the bear traveled roughly 13 miles in a span of just 12 hours. "I open it up...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Plan proposed for long-vacant Grafton Pick 'n Save

GRAFTON - After more than a decade of sitting vacant and potential uses coming and going, there is a plan for a portion of the former Grafton Pick ‘n Save site that is extremely promising. Harbor Freight Tools has submitted documents to the village in order to occupy approximately...
GRAFTON, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Walworth County ADRC to Host Medicare Workshops

Editor’s Note: The following press release was provided by Walworth County Administration Department. The Walworth County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) will offer Welcome to Medicare workshops on Thursday, June 16th, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. This popular educational session will provide information about Medicare and Medicaid options for individuals turning 65 years of age or those over 65 and planning to retire.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
newheadlines.art

Lake Delavan Wisconsin Fishing Report

Lake Delavan Wisconsin Fishing Report. Fishing with dave duwe brings you and or your group 27 plus years experience fishing lake delavan and other walworth county lakes. How to live bait rig in fall. Reddy is a native of the delavan area and has an extensive knowledge of the area...
DELAVAN, WI
nbc15.com

Over 35,000 pounds of food donated to Wisconsin foodbank by Jones Dairy Farm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This Wednesday, Jones Dairy Farm donated more than 35,000 pounds of food to a foodbank in Southern Wisconsin. The seventh generation, family-owned business located in Fort Atkinson sent a semi-trailer truck filled with 19 pallets of food to Second Harvest Foodbank. The donated items included brown rice, frozen carrots, garbanzo beans, quinoa, sunflower seeds, and black beans.
whitewaterbanner.com

No-Mow Roadside Pollinator Program

Editor’s Note: The following press release was provided by the Walworth County Public Works. Have you heard the buzz? A no-mow pollinator program along County roadways is entering its third year. A collaboration between Walworth County Public Works and the Geneva Lake Conservancy, the program promotes pollinator health by allowing grass and native plants to flourish along select County roadways.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
KOOL 101.7

Take A Trip Down This Haunted Wisconsin Road If You Dare

Halloween season isn't here quite yet but that doesn't mean we can't talk all things spooky, right? I came across this creep story while browsing Facebook just the other day. It reminds me of another story I read recently. I guess I never thought about a road or a street being haunted but apparently, it is a pretty common thing, especially in Wisconsin. I did some research on Weary Road, which has a reputation for being very haunted.

