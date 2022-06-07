School District Retirees Honored

Editor’s Note: The following press release was provided by the Whitewater Arts Alliance. In December of 2021, the Whitewater Arts Alliance received a $3,000 grant from the Wisconsin Arts Rescue Program (WARP). The WARP award was created in response to the continuing pandemic, and provides funding to art organizations for pandemic-related losses sustained due to the cancellation of programming, operations, and events. It is made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Wisconsin Arts Board distributed these funds to “help secure jobs and keep the doors open to the hundreds of arts organizations in Wisconsin that add value to the state’s economy and bolster the creative life of our communities.” The funds can be used in five main areas of support: salary for staff positions, artist fees, rent and utilities, health and safety supplies and marketing and promotional costs associated with re-openings.

