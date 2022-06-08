ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BR-0014(550)

Wetumpka Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE Notice to Contractors Federal Aid Project No. BR-0014(550) ELMORE AND TALLAPOOSA COUNTIES, ALABAMA Sealed bids will be received by the Director of Transportation at the office of the Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery, Alabama until 10:00 AM on June 24, 2022 and at that time publicly opened for constructing...

www.thewetumpkaherald.com

Wetumpka Herald

22-02738al

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Cedrick Oneal Long A Single Man, to PNC Bank, National Association dated November 25, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on November 26, 2019, in Book 2019, Page 64020 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, PNC Bank, National Association, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 7th day of July, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 27B, Block B, of Jamestown Plat No. 2B, being a replat of Lots 27 and 28 of Jamestown Plat No. 2, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said property is commonly known as 93 Jamestown Loop, Millbrook, AL 36054. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. PNC BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-02738AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 22-02738al.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama Farm Center project not moving forward in Chilton County

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — After a number of starts and stops, Chilton County leaders have confirmed that the long-awaited Alabama Farm Center project will not be moving forward, at least not now. In a statement posted on Facebook Tuesday, Commission Chairman Jimmie Hardee said the proposed $150 million center would not be built, putting an […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/PACK, G.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE CASE NO: 2022-051 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GRETTA PACK, DECEASED Letters Testamentary in the Estate of GRETTA PACK, deceased, having been granted to SUZANNE HILL-HUGGINS on the 1st day of June, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. SUZANNE HILL-HUGGINS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF GRETTA PACK, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: BRIAN W. MOORE ATTORNEY AT LAW 415A CHURCH STREET NW. SUITE 200 HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA 35801 256-534-4571 Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 EST/PACK, G.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Longtime Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean has died

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton N Dean Sr. has died, according to county officials. County Commission vice-chairman Doug Singleton said Dean passed away Tuesday morning. He was 72-years-old. According to a statement from the county commission, Dean had been ill for several months prior to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/INGRAM, T.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS C. INGRAM, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-173 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of THOMAS C. INGRAM, deceased, having been granted to CHRISTOPHER T. INGRAM and JOHNNY L. INGRAM on the 2nd day of June, 2022 by Justin Edwards, Special Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. CHRISTOPHER T. INGRAM and JOHNNY L. INGRAM, CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS C. INGRAM, DECEASED Attorney of Record for such Co-Personal Representatives: D. JASON BRITT STONE, BRITT & WEBB, LLC ATTORNEYS & COUNSELORS AT LAW 114 S MAIN ST P O BOX 967 WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-517-6520 Wetumpa Herald: June 8, 15 and 22, 2022 EST/INGRAM, T.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

BUILDING INSPECTOR

PUBLIC NOTICE JOB OPENING TALLASSEE BUILDING INSPECTOR The City of Tallassee has an immediate job opening as the City of Tallassee Building Inspector. This is a full time position which includes state retirement, individual BCBS Insurance and family coverage available, paid holidays, sick leave and vacation time. Salary negotiable. Qualifications for the position of City Building Inspector shall include: A. High School Graduate/GED B. A working knowledge of construction and demolition practices C. A working knowledge of all standard codes adopted by the City of Tallassee as to the interpretation, application and enforcement of said codes. D. A working knowledge of the City's zoning ordinance E. A working knowledge of the City's "Comprehensive Master Plan" F. A working knowledge as to the interpretation, application and enforcement of the City's Business License. Applications can be found on the City's website www.tallasseeal.gov or picked up at City Hall, 3 Freeman Avenue, Tallassee, AL 36078. Applications must be turned in, they cannot be submitted on line. Closing date for this position will be July 1, 2022 The City of Tallassee is an Equal Opportunity Employer and participate in E-Verify Wetumpka Herald: June 8, 2022 BUILDING INSPECTOR.
TALLASSEE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

EST/CLARK, J.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE ILENE CLARK, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-144 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of JOYCE ILENE CLARK, deceased, having been granted to CYNTHIA OXENDINE on June 1, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. CYNTHIA OXENDINE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOYCE ILENE CLARK, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: J. KEITH RODGERS KEITH RODGERS & ASSOCIATES, LLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 640 SOUTH LAWRENCE STREET MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 334-262-0508 Wetumpka Herald: Jun. 8, 15 and 22, 2022 EST/CLARK, J.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

$6 gallon this summer? Most expensive gas in Alabama and why prices will likely keep climbing

The national average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit $5 per gallon today for the first time ever. According to tracking site GasBuddy, the change represents a 66-cent increase over just last month. Gas prices have surged in recent weeks as U.S. inventories have fallen over 25 million barrels – over 1 billion gallons – since the start of March amid the global decline in refining due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased summer demand, Gasbuddy noted.
ALABAMA STATE
Wetumpka Herald

EST/HALLMAN, P.

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL RICHARD HALLMAN, DECEASED CASE NO: 2022-179 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of PAUL RICHARD HALLMAN, deceased, having been granted to RICHARD SCOTT HALLMAN on May 27, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. RICHARD SCOTT HALLMAN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF PAUL RICHARD HALLMAN, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: ALFRED B. BOOTH LAW OFFICES OF ALFRED B. BOOTH 147 EAST MAIN STREET PRATTVILLE. ALABAMA 36067 334-300-9060 Wetumpka Herald: Jun. 8, 15 and 22, 2022 EST/HALLMAN, P.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Businesses relocate due to planned Hwy. 52 four-lane

GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN) — Later this year, the long-anticipated four-lane of Highway 52 from Malvern to Hartford will get underway. Recently, Rhonda Hendrix and her family moved their “long time” produce business to a brand, new location across the street from Highway 52 in Slocomb. The...
SLOCOMB, AL

