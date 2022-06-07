ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhorn, WI

March for Our Lives Rally at Elkhorn on Saturday

whitewaterbanner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: The following announcement was provided by March for Our Lives. In light of the tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX, supermarket mass shooting in Buffalo, NY, and so many others, March For Our Lives is...

whitewaterbanner.com

whitewaterbanner.com

Whitewater Arts Alliance Receives $3,000 Grant

Editor’s Note: The following press release was provided by the Whitewater Arts Alliance. In December of 2021, the Whitewater Arts Alliance received a $3,000 grant from the Wisconsin Arts Rescue Program (WARP). The WARP award was created in response to the continuing pandemic, and provides funding to art organizations for pandemic-related losses sustained due to the cancellation of programming, operations, and events. It is made possible through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The Wisconsin Arts Board distributed these funds to “help secure jobs and keep the doors open to the hundreds of arts organizations in Wisconsin that add value to the state’s economy and bolster the creative life of our communities.” The funds can be used in five main areas of support: salary for staff positions, artist fees, rent and utilities, health and safety supplies and marketing and promotional costs associated with re-openings.
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Event to celebrate christening of USS Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A special event has been planned to celebrate the launch and christening of the USS Beloit. This event will feature music performances and the chance to hear from some World War II heroes, as well as retired Major General Marcia Anderson, who is the ship’s sponsor, according to the City of Beloit Wednesday.
BELOIT, WI
97ZOK

Southern Wisconsin Family Visited by a Bobcat in Backyard!

Imagine this, you gather around the dinner table with your family and you are discussing your day. As you are explaining how no one works anymore, and how gas at $5 a gallon really sucks...Your youngest is going: "Dad, Bobcat...Dad Bobcat...Dad BOBCAT!" WKOW. Brooklyn, Wisconsin is in Dance County. It...
BROOKLYN, WI
KOOL 101.7

Take A Trip Down This Haunted Wisconsin Road If You Dare

Halloween season isn't here quite yet but that doesn't mean we can't talk all things spooky, right? I came across this creep story while browsing Facebook just the other day. It reminds me of another story I read recently. I guess I never thought about a road or a street being haunted but apparently, it is a pretty common thing, especially in Wisconsin. I did some research on Weary Road, which has a reputation for being very haunted.
voiceofalexandria.com

LGBTQ group urges Wisconsin schools to continue misgendering investigation

(The Center Square) – There is a call for more gender, harassment, bullying, and Title IX investigations in Wisconsin schools. The group Fair Wisconsin, which calls itself the leading statewide organization advocating for LGBTQ+ people, on Thursday said local schools need to be supported after what happened with the misgender/sexual harassment investigation into three middle schoolers in Kiel.
WISCONSIN STATE
whitewaterbanner.com

This Week’s City Meetings

City of Whitewater Plan and Architectural Review Commission Meeting Agenda – Monday @ 6:00 p.m. Agenda includes Public Hearing For A Conditional Use Permit For A Proposed Motor Vehicle Dealer To Be. Located At 896 S Janesville St., Parcel #/WUP 00316D For William Garcia and Discussion And Update On...
WHITEWATER, WI
captimes.com

11 Madison-area restaurants that closed or relocated this spring

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed or relocated since March 2022. Among those establishments that closed their doors are new arrivals and long-standing community favorites. While some cited lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages or rising costs, others are rethinking their format as demand for takeout and fast-casual dining...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
newheadlines.art

Lake Delavan Wisconsin Fishing Report

Lake Delavan Wisconsin Fishing Report. Fishing with dave duwe brings you and or your group 27 plus years experience fishing lake delavan and other walworth county lakes. How to live bait rig in fall. Reddy is a native of the delavan area and has an extensive knowledge of the area...
DELAVAN, WI
WISN

Wandering bear strolls across Washington County property

HARTFORD, Wis. — Exclusive video obtained by WISN 12 News shows what is likely the same bear spotted in Oconomowoc Thursday night — in rural Hartford the following morning. That means the bear traveled roughly 13 miles in a span of just 12 hours. "I open it up...
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's most wanted: 3 fugitives sought by US Marshals

MILWAUKEE - Three very different men are wanted for homicide charges in separate cases – and they are all still on the run. "The U.S. Marshals are looking for Kenneth Twyman, Ramon Ramirez and Damion Wade," explained a member of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. "These individuals are extremely dangerous."
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

High school caddy getting full scholarship to the University of Wisconsin

FONTANA-ON-GENEVA LAKE, Wis. — Sarah Teske has played golf much of her life but it's walking alongside golfers that's landed her a full ride to college. “I will be going to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. My plan right now is to double major in biochemistry and genetics," Teske said.
biznewspost.com

Kia, Hyundai, Chevy, Stellantis and Ford dealerships acquired in 2 states

Expanding City Auto Group entered a new state and added a new brand to its portfolio with an April acquisition. City Auto, run by partners Anthony Scala and Shawn Kohli, bought Schlossmann Dodge City Chrysler-Jeep-Ram-Fiat in Brookfield, Wis., from brothers Mike Schlossmann and Brad Schlossmann on April 11, according to Scala.
BROOKFIELD, WI
tonemadison.com

Oral History: I am a 46-year-old mother of adult children in Madison, Wisconsin, who found out I was five weeks pregnant last week

We ask that these stories are not reprinted in other outlets. I am a 46-year-old mother of adult children in Madison, Wisconsin, who found out I was five weeks pregnant last week. My children, as I said, are all adults, and I had to take time off of work to drive to Illinois so I did not have to deal with the 24-hour waiting period in Wisconsin. I don’t understand how at my age it can be somebody else’s decision what is right for me and my family.

