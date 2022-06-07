ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

Options for cataract patients

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of cataract awareness month, Key-Whitman...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Health
WFAA

Pick your poison: Is it better to buy or rent in this crazy DFW market?

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — As home prices soar, rent just hit a new record high. The national median rent was $1,827 in April. Compare that from a year ago, it’s up 16.7%. And hardly anywhere is the housing squeeze being felt more than here in North Texas, where data this year showed that rent increased nearly 25% in 2021.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Looks to Rename Alliance Airport

Fort Worth city leaders are working on a resolution supporting the renaming of Alliance Airport to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. The new recognizes the contributions of H. Ross Perot Sr. to the "economic vitality of the region and the creation of the airport," a city news release said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

COVID-19 for North Texas Woman Leads To Discovery Of Cancer

COVID-19 may be serious for some while unpleasant for others. For a Cedar Hill woman, her COVID-19 infection lead to another discovery that saved her life. When Tonya Dawson endured eight long days in the hospital, barely able to breathe, she thought the worst had passed. "Double pneumonia, COVID-style is...
CEDAR HILL, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cataracts
Dallas Weekly

Word In Black: DISD’s Moldy Food conditions

Hundreds of students walked out of Dallas’ Justin F. Kimball High School in late March, in protest of being served what they described as “undercooked or moldy” food. The walk-out was announced on an Instagram page created by two students, which documents nine weeks of questionable food — mold found on bologna sandwiches and what looked to be a moldy/discolored orange.
DALLAS, TX
dailyphew.com

Rescuers Give An Unforgettable Month To This Dog With A Facial Tumor

Serenity, a four-year-old husky, was taken in by Patti Dawson, the head of the Dallas, Texas-based charity Dallas Dog Rescue Rehab Reform, who took over the pup’s care after adopting her from a San Antonio shelter. Serenity has Chondrosarcoma, an untreatable facial malignancy that damaged her entire face. From...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
techaiapp.com

A self-driving truck will soon deliver goods to 34 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth

A California-based autonomous trucking company will begin making deliveries to 34 Sam’s Club locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, beginning in July. Gatik will operate autonomous 26-foot box trucks in North Texas seven days a week as part of the Georgia-Pacific and KBX Logistics transportation network. Gatik is replacing traditional tractor-trailers with non-detachable box trucks, a move it said will increase delivery route sequences and reduce costs.
dmagazine.com

What Was the Fort Worth Narcotic Farm?

Fort Worth was once home to one of the most progressive drug treatment centers in the country, but what made the Fort Worth Narcotic Farm unique led to its downfall. Founded in 1929, it was one of the first places where drug addicts were seen as those who needed medical help rather than purely criminals.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Evictions Rising Across North Texas as Record Rent, Inflation Affect Families

Evictions are on the rise across North Texas. Skyrocketing rent, inflation and rising gas prices are putting the squeeze on family budgets. There's concern it could only get worse. Adding to the issue, COVID-19 relief money that was helping people with rent during the pandemic is running out. Some programs...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Full Circle Moment: McKinney Man Buys Corner Store Where He Once Sold Drugs

For Jason Hernandez, a McKinney native, returning to the intersection of Greenville Road and Murray Street in east McKinney is what a full circle moment looks like. “Being back on this street corner brings back bittersweet memories,” Hernandez said. Bitter because it was outside a small store on the...
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy