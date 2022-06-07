Options for cataract patients

COVID-19 Cases in North Texas are slowly on the rise, but experts say we’ve got a way to go before we call it a surge. It’s safe to say North Texans are not rushing for COVID tests or vaccines. But the reopening of a site at Ellis Davis Field in Dallas comes at a time when the region is seeing a slight uptick in cases.
FORT WORTH, Texas — Joel Hunt didn’t get in to medicine for the money, which is good because he doesn’t make a lot. In fact, he doesn’t even charge his patients, mainly because they can’t afford it. Day after day, Hunt and his team from...
FATE, Texas — Signs have been posted around Robert Smith Family Park advising visitors the splash pad is temporarily closed. The City of Fate shut down the popular water feature on Thursday, June 9, after receiving calls from two parents who reported their children complained of feeling ill after visiting the splash pad.
More than $28,000 has been raised to support the family of Sarah Hilpirt, a 36-year-old therapist at Medical Massage in Flower Mound who recently died unexpectedly of a heart attack, according to the online fundraising site GoFundMe. The fundraiser in Hilpirt’s honor was set up four days ago, and the...
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — As home prices soar, rent just hit a new record high. The national median rent was $1,827 in April. Compare that from a year ago, it’s up 16.7%. And hardly anywhere is the housing squeeze being felt more than here in North Texas, where data this year showed that rent increased nearly 25% in 2021.
Fort Worth city leaders are working on a resolution supporting the renaming of Alliance Airport to Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. The new recognizes the contributions of H. Ross Perot Sr. to the "economic vitality of the region and the creation of the airport," a city news release said.
COVID-19 may be serious for some while unpleasant for others. For a Cedar Hill woman, her COVID-19 infection lead to another discovery that saved her life. When Tonya Dawson endured eight long days in the hospital, barely able to breathe, she thought the worst had passed. "Double pneumonia, COVID-style is...
DALLAS — Rent continues to rise drastically in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. According to Dallas-based real estate technology firm RealPage, the average rent cost for apartments in the DFW area rose 17.5% year over year in May 2022. The average lease renewal cost in DFW rose 10% from last...
Hundreds of students walked out of Dallas’ Justin F. Kimball High School in late March, in protest of being served what they described as “undercooked or moldy” food. The walk-out was announced on an Instagram page created by two students, which documents nine weeks of questionable food — mold found on bologna sandwiches and what looked to be a moldy/discolored orange.
A robot that can paint nails is making its retail debut at a few Target stores in Dallas-Fort Worth. Clockwork doesn’t do a full manicure, but it provides a change of color in under 10 minutes for $10. Target is testing Clockwork robot manicurists at six U.S. stores. Appointments...
MCKINNEY, Texas — If you've been looking for a sign or reason to adopt a pet, this is it!. Collin County Animal Services in McKinney is looking for forever homes for the dogs and cats that are filling up on their kennels. The shelter's Adoptable Pets page shared on...
Serenity, a four-year-old husky, was taken in by Patti Dawson, the head of the Dallas, Texas-based charity Dallas Dog Rescue Rehab Reform, who took over the pup’s care after adopting her from a San Antonio shelter. Serenity has Chondrosarcoma, an untreatable facial malignancy that damaged her entire face. From...
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KLTV) - Thousands of people have been flocking to a 900-acre movie set in North Texas over the last four days. The purpose? To film one of the most iconic Biblical stories for a TV series called “The Chosen,” which has taken the world by storm.
A California-based autonomous trucking company will begin making deliveries to 34 Sam’s Club locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, beginning in July. Gatik will operate autonomous 26-foot box trucks in North Texas seven days a week as part of the Georgia-Pacific and KBX Logistics transportation network. Gatik is replacing traditional tractor-trailers with non-detachable box trucks, a move it said will increase delivery route sequences and reduce costs.
DALLAS (KDAF) — CitySquare is giving out free meals this summer in North Texas. According to Arlington Public Library, these meals will be given out at the libraries in Downtown Arlington, East Arlington and Southeast Arlington. They will be available from June 6 to Aug. 12. Here are the...
Fort Worth was once home to one of the most progressive drug treatment centers in the country, but what made the Fort Worth Narcotic Farm unique led to its downfall. Founded in 1929, it was one of the first places where drug addicts were seen as those who needed medical help rather than purely criminals.
Evictions are on the rise across North Texas. Skyrocketing rent, inflation and rising gas prices are putting the squeeze on family budgets. There's concern it could only get worse. Adding to the issue, COVID-19 relief money that was helping people with rent during the pandemic is running out. Some programs...
Texas job openings are a hot market right now, there's no denying that. A chunk of those is coming from the many city of Dallas job listings that are waiting to be filled right now. City government departments, like Building Services and the City Controller's Office, are hiring new employees...
Michael Lowe is suing the carrier for allegedly misidentifying him to police as a shoplifter at DFW Airport in 2020, an accusation that ultimately led to him spending more than two weeks in a New Mexico jail.
For Jason Hernandez, a McKinney native, returning to the intersection of Greenville Road and Murray Street in east McKinney is what a full circle moment looks like. “Being back on this street corner brings back bittersweet memories,” Hernandez said. Bitter because it was outside a small store on the...
Comments / 0