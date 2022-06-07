ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

A local woman rises to the top for a cause

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe donated a kidney and climbed Kilamanjaro to raise...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

dmagazine.com

Revenge of the Panther City

In 1875, Dallas lawyer Robert Cowart wrote a famous article in the Dallas Daily Herald about a fictitious panther freely roaming the streets of Fort Worth without anyone noticing this wild beast—Cowart’s jab at categorizing Fort Worth as a sleepy village. This, of course, sparked retaliation by the proud citizens of Fort Worth who took his criticism to heart and, in turn, adopted the panther as the city’s mascot, which is still evident throughout the city today.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Evictions Rising Across North Texas as Record Rent, Inflation Affect Families

Evictions are on the rise across North Texas. Skyrocketing rent, inflation and rising gas prices are putting the squeeze on family budgets. There's concern it could only get worse. Adding to the issue, COVID-19 relief money that was helping people with rent during the pandemic is running out. Some programs...
DALLAS, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Dallas, Texas looks at an area that many people associate with barbeque and southern food. However, Dallas is a huge urban city that features cuisines from all ethnic groups. Italian cuisine is rich, heavy, and rustic. What’s not to love? Dallas’s restaurants have a great variety of Italian dishes on their menus, and many are of exceptional quality. If you love this traditional cuisine, you may wonder where the best places are in Dallas, Texas. From family-owned pizzerias to trendy hot spots, these top ten Italian restaurants have something for everyone.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

Word In Black: DISD’s Moldy Food conditions

Hundreds of students walked out of Dallas’ Justin F. Kimball High School in late March, in protest of being served what they described as “undercooked or moldy” food. The walk-out was announced on an Instagram page created by two students, which documents nine weeks of questionable food — mold found on bologna sandwiches and what looked to be a moldy/discolored orange.
DALLAS, TX
progressivegrocer.com

H-E-B Bolsters Presence in North Texas

H-E-B continues to look north for its expansion in the Lone Star State. On May 25, the Texas grocer officially started construction on another location for the DFW Metroplex (Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area), breaking ground at the site of a new store in Allen. Set to open in late summer 2023, the store will be located at the northwest corner of Exchange Parkway and State Highway 5 (Greenville Avenue) in Allen, across the street from Allen High School. This will be the company’s fourth location currently under construction in Collin County, which also includes stores in Frisco, Plano and McKinney.
ALLEN, TX
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
CandysDirt

Designing For Candy: Dallas Architect Stephen Chambers Recalls Infamous Party Home of Candy Montgomery

Stephen Chambers was just starting out decades ago as a young Dallas architect when he was approached by Candy and Pat Montgomery to design their perfect home. It would become “the best party house” in eastern Collin County — a prominent backdrop in Candy, the Hulu miniseries about a gruesome 1980 Dallas-area murder in the Wylie-Fairview-Lucas area.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

North Texas couple adopts 7 siblings from Philippines

DENTON, Texas - A Denton County family grew a lot Wednesday morning when a couple adopted seven siblings from the Philippines. Most have heard the phrase, "it takes a village." But a light-hearted, more fitting description for Chris and Jessica Milam adopting seven siblings might be we are "becoming" a...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
techaiapp.com

A self-driving truck will soon deliver goods to 34 locations in Dallas-Fort Worth

A California-based autonomous trucking company will begin making deliveries to 34 Sam’s Club locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, beginning in July. Gatik will operate autonomous 26-foot box trucks in North Texas seven days a week as part of the Georgia-Pacific and KBX Logistics transportation network. Gatik is replacing traditional tractor-trailers with non-detachable box trucks, a move it said will increase delivery route sequences and reduce costs.
Local Profile

New Restaurants And More In Downtown Plano

You don’t have to go out to the city to spend a day trying some of North Texas’ best food. In downtown Plano, you, your family and your friends can enjoy a variety of restaurants, from stacked burgers to hearty seafood. Historic downtown Plano has evolved over the...
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Frisco’s The Star Is Getting These New Tenants

In 2022, The Star is home to new spots, including a southern seafood restaurant, a women’s boutique and a fine art gallery. The Star, of course, is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters that also features mixed-use retail and restaurant space. Between July 2021 and June 2022, The Star district leased more than 55,000 square feet of space to North Texas-based tenants.
FRISCO, TX
dmagazine.com

How Big Data Turned an Empty South Dallas Lot Into a Vibrant Plaza

Just two weeks ago, the parking lot at 4505 S. Malcolm X Boulevard was nothing more than that: an empty lot with cracked concrete and fading paint. Drive by it today and you’ll see life and color, splashes of yellow and red and green, a basketball court, a climate-controlled shipping container, room for vendors and nonprofits to set up, places to sit and places to play.
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

What are the best drive-in movie theaters around Dallas?

Well, summertime is within arm's distance for North Texas and the temperature is already making it feel like summer is here. That's why staying inside your car with the AC blowing while watching a movie at the drive-in sounds oh so very fun.

