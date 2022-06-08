ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Community Cooperative announces mobile pantries schedule and locations

Florida Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity Cooperative has announced its emergency mobile food pantries for June. With school being out, the typical times for many of these locations have changed. ID is required and bringing your bags is encouraged with a limit of one mobile food pantry per month per household....

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

WINKNEWS.com

Domesticated rabbits are being dumped in the wild in Collier County

As many as 100 bunnies are being illegally dumped outside in the wild in Collier County. A bunny named George, is just one of many, dumped in a Collier County neighborhood last week. It’s illegal to dump domesticated bunnies. They can’t survive in the wild. A rabbit rescue...
hotelnewsresource.com

71 Room Waterfront Hotel in Fort Myers, Florida Sold for $5,500,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal and Randy Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the Red Roof Inn in North Fort Myers, FL for $5,500,000 on June 1, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, SHIVAM SUNDARAM HOTELS, LLC, and Plantation Realty represented the buyer RNA ALF, LLC.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

NEWS BRIEFS

CBIA, NABOR to Host “Politics in the Park” political rally, straw vote. The Collier Building Industry Association, in association with the Naples Area Board of Realtors, will host “Politics in the Park,” from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at NABOR’s Naples Conference Center, 1455 Pine Ridge Rd. The event is free and open to the public; no advance registration is required.
NAPLES, FL
businessobserverfl.com

40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital debuts in Southwest Florida

A 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, a partnership between Lee Healthcare Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lee Health, and Encompass Health has opened in Cape Coral. The facility, Rehabilitation Hospital of Cape Coral, is at 1730 NE Pine Island Road. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Second, Seaboard become two-way streets in Fort Myers Thursday

Big changes are going into effect on some major streets heading into and out of downtown Fort Myers. As of Thursday morning, Second Street and Seaboard Street have turned into two-way roads. Palm Beach Boulevard will transition from one-way to two-way next week. The rest of the construction project on...
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres property valuation up nearly 19%

Property valuations throughout Lee County exploded in 2021, with Cape Coral leading the way to the highest annual increases ever. Lehigh did not do too badly itself. Overall valuation within the Lehigh Acres Fire District saw an overall valuation increase of an estimated 18.91 percent, a bump of appropriately $1.06 billion.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County schools hosting event to kick off free summer food program

Starting Tuesday, children can get free breakfast, lunch and snacks at 85 sites across Lee County through July 29, and an outdoor event is kicking off the free summer food program. The free summer food program ‘Breakspot’ in Lee County offers free meals to kids every weekday through July 29....
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

One person killed after construction equipment falls into a lake

One person is dead after construction equipment with a person inside fell into a lake in Bonita Springs. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the equipment, similar to a small front-end loader, called a skid steer, fell into a lake along Imperial Parkway just north of Bonita Springs High School.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Florida Weekly

FARMERS MARKETS

The River District Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursdays year round under the bridge at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. The market offers fresh produce, food trucks, honey, flowers, cheese and more. 2000 W. First St. www.buylocallee.com. SATURDAY. The Cape Coral Downtown Farmers Market runs...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier-Naples leaders meet to discuss beach parking, septic issues, affordable housing

A joint meeting Tuesday between the Collier County Board of Commissioners and Naples City Council discussed issues that ranged from beach parking to affordable housing. Collier County and the city of Naples have had an interlocal beach parking agreement for nearly 20 years. The agreement has been renewed and amended twice since it was established in 2003.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Pulte Homes begins construction of Ventana Pointe neighborhood amenities

Residents of Ventana Pointe, Pulte Homes’ intimate, new 77-home community in Naples, will soon spend sunsoaked days lounging by the pool with family and neighbors. Pulte Homes has commenced construction of Ventana Pointe’s private amenity center. The amenity campus offers inviting gathering spaces around the heated swimming pool...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

ON THE MOVE

Naples Therapeutic Riding Center has welcomed seasoned nonprofit administrator Lillian Mendez as its new program director. She has more than 20 years of experience in the local nonprofit sector, most recently serving for more than 10 years as the associate director of programs for Youth Haven. Prior to that, she was the shelter manager for the Shelter for Abused Women and Children for 10 years. Both organizations are community partners of NTRC where their residents participate in equine groups. Ms. Mendez also has more than eight years of experience providing animal assisted therapy. She is a handler to American Kennel Club certified therapy dog, Houston. Houston worked alongside her at Youth Haven bringing pet therapy services to its residents — a service she also plans to bring to NTRC. Naples Therapeutic Riding Center also has installed the following new officers to its Board of Directors: Brian McNamara, Esq. president of McNamara Legal Services, P.A., will serve as President. He joined the Board in 2019. As a graduate of the Associate Leadership Collier program and a member of the Chamber of Commerce’s Emerging Leadership Counsel, he led the initiative to launch the NTRC Young Professional Strides in 2018. He also volunteers weekly in therapeutic riding lessons. Jeffery Fortier, a partner and the managing director of Private Capital Management, will serve as Treasurer. He joined the board in 2021 and serves on the Land Development Committee for the End the Wait Expansion and volunteers in therapeutic riding lessons. He brings more than 20 years of experience in private client investments and wealth management to his board position. Sara White, Esq. a senior associate with the law firm Porter Wright, will serve as Secretary. She joined the board in 2020 and brings her experience in complex commercial litigation including real estate, banking, and finance to her position. Lee Pinto, a retired nurse who formerly raised thoroughbred horses, will served as Past President. She joined the board in 2019 and served as president in 2020 and 2021. She also serves on Land Development Committee for the End the Wait Expansion, volunteers in therapeutic riding lessons and previously chaired NTRC’s Kentucky Derby Party in 2019 and 2020.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

With rising costs, people resort to stealing, says SWFL Crime Stoppers

Prices of just about everything are on the rise and so is theft, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. These aren’t your typical crooks. Because of the economy, people are turning their desperation into crimes. Crime Stoppers said it’s happening everywhere, at places like Target, Walmart, and Home Depot....
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Twisted Cheesery melting into gooey ghost kitchen

Q: Whatever happened to the Twisted Cheesery? Loved that place. A: Twisted Cheesery closed in late April after operating only seven months in East Naples but some of the most popular items from the contemporary grilled cheese concept will be available for pickup and delivery soon, said Chef. Michael Voorhis,...
NAPLES, FL

