Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is hosting a Summer Solstice Evening on Tuesday, June 21. Visitors are invited to stroll the boardwalk, talk to boardwalk naturalists, and get a fascinating glimpse of life in the swamp as the sun is setting. Discounted admission is $8 for adults, $3 for youth and free for children 5 and under, U.S. military/ veterans (with ID) and Friends of Corkscrew members. Doors open at 5 p.m. with last admission at 7 p.m. Sunset that evening is 8:21 p.m., and the boardwalk will close at 8:30 p.m. The Blair Visitor Center Nature Store will also be open from 5 – 8:45 p.m. Online tickets are required at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/solstice.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO