10th annual Juneteenth celebration planned

Three talented Coco Art Gallery artists have been selected to display their paintings at the Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. Artists from all over Florida submitted work for consideration. The airport will be hosting its “Connections” Art in Flight exhibit for the next year starting on June 9. Thousands of visitors and residents will get to enjoy this compelling exhibit daily as they pass through the airport terminals. Art in Flight is a partnership between the Alliance for the Arts in Fort Myers and the Lee County Port Authority, which brings art to public spaces at Southwest Florida International Airport.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO