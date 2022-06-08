ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

10th annual Juneteenth celebration planned

Florida Weekly
 2 days ago

The Dunbar Festival Committee and the Lee County Black History Society are partnering to host the 10th annual Juneteenth Community Celebration at Roberto Clemente Park in Fort Myers from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 18. This years’ Juneteenth Celebration will be filled with a variety of fun...

fortmyers.floridaweekly.com

Florida Weekly

NEWS BRIEFS

CBIA, NABOR to Host “Politics in the Park” political rally, straw vote. The Collier Building Industry Association, in association with the Naples Area Board of Realtors, will host “Politics in the Park,” from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at NABOR’s Naples Conference Center, 1455 Pine Ridge Rd. The event is free and open to the public; no advance registration is required.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Twisted Cheesery melting into gooey ghost kitchen

Q: Whatever happened to the Twisted Cheesery? Loved that place. A: Twisted Cheesery closed in late April after operating only seven months in East Naples but some of the most popular items from the contemporary grilled cheese concept will be available for pickup and delivery soon, said Chef. Michael Voorhis,...
NAPLES, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

71 Room Waterfront Hotel in Fort Myers, Florida Sold for $5,500,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal and Randy Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the Red Roof Inn in North Fort Myers, FL for $5,500,000 on June 1, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, SHIVAM SUNDARAM HOTELS, LLC, and Plantation Realty represented the buyer RNA ALF, LLC.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Celebrate Summer Solstice at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary is hosting a Summer Solstice Evening on Tuesday, June 21. Visitors are invited to stroll the boardwalk, talk to boardwalk naturalists, and get a fascinating glimpse of life in the swamp as the sun is setting. Discounted admission is $8 for adults, $3 for youth and free for children 5 and under, U.S. military/ veterans (with ID) and Friends of Corkscrew members. Doors open at 5 p.m. with last admission at 7 p.m. Sunset that evening is 8:21 p.m., and the boardwalk will close at 8:30 p.m. The Blair Visitor Center Nature Store will also be open from 5 – 8:45 p.m. Online tickets are required at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/solstice.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

CUISINE NEWS

Barbatella announces its first summer wine dinner hosted by Antinori Brand Ambassador Erik Saccomani at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The evening includes exceptional wines paired with a menu prepared by Aielli Group’s Corporate Chef Jason Goddard. The first course is a seafood salad served with Antinori Castello della...
NAPLES, FL
Bay News 9

Juneteenth events around the Bay area

Juneteenth, which was declared a federal holiday in 2021, marks the day in 1865 when news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas — nearly two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln abolished slavery. The first celebration of Juneteenth took place in Texas in...
TAMPA, FL
Florida Weekly

Spots still available for Opera Naples Summer Youth Program

Opera Naples is offering limited spots for young artists to participate in the Summer Youth Program being held June 13-26, at the Wang Opera Center. This creative program challenges and nurtures young performers and is open to all youth ages 13 to 21, regardless of experience. In addition to rehearsing...
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

FMff awards “Calendar Girls,” along with seven other films

In the champagne awards ceremony concluding the 12th annual Fort Myers Film Festival Sunday, May 22, the Fort Myers Film Festival selected “Calendar Girls” as this year’s best documentary. The film takes a look at a group of Southwest Florida senior volunteer dancers who are determined to prove that age is just a number.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

HEALTH NEWS

DLC popular Sunset Cruise for Mental Health is back. David Lawrence Centers for Behavioral Health will host its 9th Annual Sunset Cruise presented by title sponsor Purpose Journey on Thursday, June 16, aboard the Naples Princess at 550 Port O Call Way. Boarding begins at 6 p.m. with the cruise taking place from 7 to 9 p.m.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

FARMERS MARKETS

The River District Farmers Market is open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursdays year round under the bridge at Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers. The market offers fresh produce, food trucks, honey, flowers, cheese and more. 2000 W. First St. www.buylocallee.com. SATURDAY. The Cape Coral Downtown Farmers Market runs...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County schools hosting event to kick off free summer food program

Starting Tuesday, children can get free breakfast, lunch and snacks at 85 sites across Lee County through July 29, and an outdoor event is kicking off the free summer food program. The free summer food program ‘Breakspot’ in Lee County offers free meals to kids every weekday through July 29....
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

Sanibel Outlets. 20350 Summerlin Road, Suite 1128, Fort Myers; 239-887-4532 or www.bluwavelobsterhouse.com. Bluwave, at Sanibel Outlets, offers a range of fresh seafood for lunch and dinner, receiving consistently high marks on Yelp and other sites for such dishes as a lobster roll (served hot), paella, raw oysters and more. Rumor has it the lobster bisque is rich and creamy and very nearly a meal in its own right.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Pulte Homes begins construction of Ventana Pointe neighborhood amenities

Residents of Ventana Pointe, Pulte Homes’ intimate, new 77-home community in Naples, will soon spend sunsoaked days lounging by the pool with family and neighbors. Pulte Homes has commenced construction of Ventana Pointe’s private amenity center. The amenity campus offers inviting gathering spaces around the heated swimming pool...
NAPLES, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

In Memory of Thomas Davie

Thomas Davie, age 84, of Naples, Florida passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27, 2022. Thomas was born April 21, 1938 in Renton, Scotland, United Kingdom. He was the oldest of eight children born to James and Flora Davie. Tommy immigrated to America in 1961 from Dumbarton, Scotland and settled in Washington Heights, New York with his family. He leaves behind his loving longtime partner of 19 years, Jane Minishi. He was battling cancer and passed away at AVOW Hospice House.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

“The Emperor’s New Clothes” plays at Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm Children’s Theatre presents the musical adaptation of the Hans Christian Anderson classic “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” with selected matinees now through June 24. “The Emperor’s New Clothe”s is the classic tale about an Emperor who cares more about his clothes than anything else in...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

Florida Bar Tax Section dinner honoring Guy E. Whitesman as Tax Attorney of the Year

The Florida Bar’s Tax Section celebrated Guy E. Whitesman as the 2021-2022 Gerald T. Hart Outstanding Tax Attorney of the Year during a May 21 reception at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa. City of Ft. Myers Mayor Kevin B. Anderson honored Whitesman with a key to the city. Mr. Whitesman, of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, was honored with a key for his “outstanding contributions and dedication of service to the community.” Mr. Whitesman is a past chair of both The Florida Bar’s Tax Law Section and Tax Law Certification Committee. He has been board certified in Tax Law since 1992.
FLORIDA STATE

