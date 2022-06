San Juan Capistrano's Michelin-recognized Heritage Craft Barbecue & Brewing is opening a massive location in San Diego County. When Chef Daniel Castillo finally opened Heritage Craft Barbecue & Brewing in San Juan Capistrano's Old Town in August 2020, there was already a line a quarter mile long, with many people waiting since the night before. Castillo had already developed a cult following by hauling his massive 1,000-gallon smoker around Orange County and popping up at area breweries. In its short existence, Heritage Barbecue has garnered a stellar reputation for its Texas-style, slow-smoked barbecue, even being named by Orange County Register as the best restaurant in the county for 2022 and given Bib Gourmand honors by California's 2021 Michelin Guide.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO