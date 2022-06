Dilworth, MN — As the likelihood for a special session dwindles, it becomes more likely that District 4B Representative Paul Marquart may have spent his last days in the House Chamber. Representative Marquart announced in the beginning of the year that he would retire from the legislature after 22 years of service in the House. A regular guest on the KRJB Kaleidoscope Program during the session, Marquart reflected back on the past two decades and shared what he was most proud of during his legislative career.

DILWORTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO