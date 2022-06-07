Aitkin School Board approves resignations, hire new HS Principal

ANDOVER, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency provided an update Tuesday regarding the groundwater investigation in Andover’s Red Oaks neighborhood. A study conducted last summer by the MPCA found that 40 homes with private wells had levels of dioxane, a toxic waste product, higher than the health risk limit. MPCA resampled several wells that had tested below the health risk limit for the contaminant this spring to verify results. Three additional homes not previously receiving bottled water are now. MORE: MPCA Expands Private Well Sampling Area In Andover MPCA continues to investigate the source of the contamination. It is installing temporary shallow groundwater monitoring wells along Bunker Lake Boulevard to gather more information. The city conducted a feasibility study to determine cost estimates for bringing municipal water to residents of the neighborhood who reside in the mitigation area. The total estimated cost of the project is over $5.5 million. Funds must be secured from the state before any construction can begin. The Minnesota Legislature funded no bonding proposals during the most recent legislative session. Residents currently receiving bottled water will continue to free of charge until a long-term solution is implemented.

