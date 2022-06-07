ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin, MN

Aitkin School Board approves resignations, hire new HS Principal

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Aitkin, MN) —The Aitkin School Board held a special meeting Monday morning, following the end of the 2021-22 school year, to approve resignations of staff and the hiring of...

lptv.org

Itasca County Confirms High Rates of COVID-19 Cases, Another Resident Dies of the Disease

Itasca County Public Health recently confirmed that new cases of COVID-19 are continuing to spread since mid-May. According to their latest press release, as of June 7th, 182 new cases are confirmed over the last two weeks. The 14-day rate per 10,000 people is 40.6. In addition, another Itasca County resident died due to COVID-19. This death brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 148. These rates have remained at this new high since mid-May. But, the public health officials state that the case numbers are not as severe as in the winter months.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Daily Telegram

Duluth woman settles 'huffing' lawsuit against 3M

DULUTH — Nearly a decade after she was paralyzed by a driver who passed out while inhaling dust remover, a Duluth woman has settled her years-long legal battle against 3M. Ashen Diehl, 42, sued the Twin Cities-based conglomerate in 2018, six years after she was hit while walking along an East Superior Street sidewalk with her daughter. The driver admitted to "huffing" the chemical compound from an aerosol can before the collision, which has left Diehl permanently in a wheelchair.
DULUTH, MN
KNOX News Radio

Accident near MN lake injures two from Thompson

Authorities say two people from Thompson (ND) sustained minor injuries when their vehicle left a road northwest of Alexandria (MN) and went into a lake. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly before 2 PM today (Fri). A 9-1-1 caller said the vehicle left County Road 22...
THOMPSON, ND
willmarradio.com

Stearns County resident dies from COVID-related illness

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health has released the COVID-19 figures for the past weekend. Over the 3-day period from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday there were 4058 additional cases and reinfections, which is an average of 1352 cases per day. Locally there were 73 cases in Stearns County, 19 in Kandiyohi, 14 in Meeker, 3 in Swift, 2 in both Pope and Chippewa, and a single case reported over the period in Renville County. There were 8 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 80s from Stearns County.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Video shows Minnesota teacher hitting 2nd grader with hockey stick

PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Sherburne County teacher has resigned, after school surveillance footage appeared to show her hitting a 2nd grader with a hockey stick. In the video, students are seen placing their hockey sticks in a pile. Eight-year-old Easton Johnson can be seen tossing his hockey stick into the pile. The teacher quickly picks it up and throws it at him, resulting in the boy losing a tooth.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPCA Finds Unsafe Drinking Water In 3 More Homes In Andover

ANDOVER, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency provided an update Tuesday regarding the groundwater investigation in Andover’s Red Oaks neighborhood. A study conducted last summer by the MPCA found that 40 homes with private wells had levels of dioxane, a toxic waste product, higher than the health risk limit. MPCA resampled several wells that had tested below the health risk limit for the contaminant this spring to verify results. Three additional homes not previously receiving bottled water are now. MORE: MPCA Expands Private Well Sampling Area In Andover MPCA continues to investigate the source of the contamination. It is installing temporary shallow groundwater monitoring wells along Bunker Lake Boulevard to gather more information. The city conducted a feasibility study to determine cost estimates for bringing municipal water to residents of the neighborhood who reside in the mitigation area. The total estimated cost of the project is over $5.5 million. Funds must be secured from the state before any construction can begin. The Minnesota Legislature funded no bonding proposals during the most recent legislative session. Residents currently receiving bottled water will continue to free of charge until a long-term solution is implemented.
ANDOVER, MN
KOOL 101.7

Highway 194 + Midway Road Intersection In Duluth To Close Starting June 13

A summer-long project that will see the installation of a roundabout and an RCUT intersection along Midway Road will require the closing of a busy intersection and a posted detour starting Monday, June 13. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers that the intersection of Highway 194 and Midway Road will be closing to traffic on June 13 and will remain that way throughout the remainder of the summer - until the work is done.
DULUTH, MN
KARE 11

Wright County man charged with swindling 35 homeowners of $849k

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — A 53-year-old Albertville man is charged in connection with swindling Minnesota home owners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Richard Patrick Wooton is charged with a felony offense of swindling 42 victims, and one of the property’s had a value of more than $35,000, according to a criminal complaint released June 2.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
Power 96

Shocking Video Shows Minnesota Gym Teacher Throw A Hockey Stick At 8 Year Old Student

An incident between a gym teacher Kim Neubauer and her student in Princeton, Minnesota that happened back in March has just come to light and the child's mother feels that the school district did not do enough after this happened. Neither the school district nor the school nurse filed a police report so as of right now nobody can be held accountable since no investigation is being done.
PRINCETON, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Farmers Pinched by Inflation

UNDATED -- Despite record-high grain prices, local farmers are worried about the future. The Purdue University – CME Group Ag Economy Barometer fell in May to its lowest level since April of 2020. Jeremy Blank is a farmer in the Foley area and a salesperson at Arnold’s Case-IH in...
FOLEY, MN
mnsoftballhub.com

State tournament: Forest Lake and Brainerd, driven by determination, reach 4A final

NORTH MANKATO — From here on, call Forest Lake’s softball team “the Buffaloes.”. The Rangers, as they’re formally known, took care of business in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A softball state tournament Thursday, beating Centennial 6-3, then found a way to solve top-seeded White Bear Lake, beating the Bears 3-2 in the semifinals to advance to the Class 4A championship game for the second season in a row.
trfradio.com

Name Released in Fatal Anoka County Accident

A name has been released in the fatal accident reported Monday morning in Anoka County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Karen Lynn Weldon, (51) of Coon Rapids was killed when the Eastbound 2022 Chevrolet Equinox she was driving was struck by a Southbound 2013 Peterbilt Semi driven by Andrew Charles Engren, (37) of East Bethel. Engren was taken to hospital, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene described as non-life threatening.
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN
kfgo.com

Western Minnesota man dealing meth out of motorhome sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. A federal indictment accused 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. Stewart, of...
BROWNS VALLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

MN Food Truck Festival to visit 3 metro cities this summer

The Minnesota Food Truck Festival is set to kick off this summer in three different Twin Cities locations. The 2022 events will consist of "45 food trucks, live music, cold alcoholic beverages, games for all ages" and a pop-up marketplace from Feed My Starving Children. The events will take place...
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man swindled more than 40 MN victims out of nearly $1M

An Albertville man with a history of taking payments for home remodeling work that he never carried out has been charged again. Richard Patrick Wooton, 53, is accused of defrauding more than 40 victims out of over $980,000. He faces one felony-level count of theft by swindle. If convicted, Wooton faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Meth Dealer Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, according to federal authorities in South Dakota. A federal indictment accuses Frank Stewart, 62, of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Your Central Minnesota Guide To Strawberry Picking

Its June! I almost forgot that it's time to pick strawberries. I checked out some local places that you can visit to do your strawberry picking and here is a list of local central Minnesota strawberry picking destinations, plus some other great garden goods that you'll want to get while you're visiting.
MONTICELLO, MN

