City of Ada Provides Lawn Care Reminders for Residents

Fertile, MN — Wash up and gas up that classic car, muscle car, street rod, fancy truck, or late model machine for the 8th annual Fertile Car Show this Saturday, June 11th. Along with the car show, there will be a pancake breakfast from 8am until noon at the Fertile Fire Hall, craft and vendor show downtown from 9am until 3pm, free Games to Go Inflatables from 11-3pm, an escape room starting at 11am, and numerous other food options. For the car show itself, Lisa Liden with the Fertile Community Club says that all gets underway with registration at 9am.

FERTILE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO