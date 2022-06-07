ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada, MN

City of Ada Provides Lawn Care Reminders for Residents

By Mark Askelson
rjbroadcasting.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAda, MN — The City of Ada and Ada Public Works is strongly encouraging resident to stay up on their mowing or face a hefty bill. The city has given some property owners some...

www.rjbroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
rjbroadcasting.com

Mahnomen County Social Services Director Talks Impact of the Great Resignation

Mahnomen, MN — The great resignation continues to impact employers trying to fill jobs and find ways to be competitive in a tight labor market. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 47 million Americans quit their jobs to either retire or take a more lucrative job offer in 2021. During a visit on the KRJB Kaleidoscope Program this week, Mahnomen County Social Services Director Julie Hanson shared how the Great Resignation is impacting their department.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Fosston Police Department and City Department Open House

Visit with Fosston’s new Police Department staff, public works, street, recreation, fire department and administrative staff at their open house Tuesday, June 14th from 4-7 pm in the alley behind City Hall. Fosston Chief of Police Dustin Manecke invites you to join him and his staff at the open...
FOSSTON, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Ada-Borup-West Social Studies Position Open

The Ada-Borup-West Public School District, located in the Heart of the Red River Valley in NW MN, is anticipating a 1.0 FTE opening for a licensed social studies teacher for the 2022-23 school year. The district has an impressive resume and high expectations for student achievement. Qualifications and licensure are a necessity, along with being an individual of high character and integrity. The teaching load will depend upon licensure with preference given to candidates with a 5-12 Social Studies license. Extra-curricular positions are available, but not a requirement for this position.
ADA, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

Larson Parts & Repair of Bejou Positions Open

LARSON PARTS AND REPAIR OF BEJOU IS LOOKING FOR HIGHLY MOTIVATED, ENERGETIC INDIVIDUALS TO JOIN THEIR TEAM. LARSON PARTS IS LOOKING FOR THE FOLLOWING POSITIONS, TIRE REPAIR TECHNICIAN, AND PARTS DEPARTMENT SPECIALIST. FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO APPLY CONTACT LARSON PARTS AND REPAIR AT 218-935-2774.
BEJOU, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ada, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
rjbroadcasting.com

8th Annual Fertile Car Show is Saturday

Fertile, MN — Wash up and gas up that classic car, muscle car, street rod, fancy truck, or late model machine for the 8th annual Fertile Car Show this Saturday, June 11th. Along with the car show, there will be a pancake breakfast from 8am until noon at the Fertile Fire Hall, craft and vendor show downtown from 9am until 3pm, free Games to Go Inflatables from 11-3pm, an escape room starting at 11am, and numerous other food options. For the car show itself, Lisa Liden with the Fertile Community Club says that all gets underway with registration at 9am.
FERTILE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy