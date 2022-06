Since adjourning the 2022 Regular Session, I have used these columns to update you on the legislation we passed and what it means for us here at home. While I plan to continue, last week marked the beginning of the Legislative Interim. The interim can be just as important as session as lawmakers focus on committee studies, oversight, and other legislative functions. Essentially, we use the interim to plan the work and session provides us a chance to work the plan.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO