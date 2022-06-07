ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L.A. City and County election results 2022

By Mary Beth McDade, Kimberly Cheng, John Fenoglio, Erin Myers, Nouran Salahieh
 5 days ago

California’s primary will be held on June 7, 2022, and voters in Los Angeles City and County are deciding on a new mayor, city attorney, city council members and a new county sheriff and county supervisors.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. PT and you can check back here for live election results from the Associated Press and KTLA.

You can watch live election coverage from KTLA Channel 5, including on KTLA.com and the KTLA 5 News app. Here’s some related coverage from KTLA to check out:

Use the search bar below to find real-time election results for specific races. For statewide election results, click here .

KTLA

KTLA

