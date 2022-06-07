ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt County, TX

Stepanski family offers thanks

Cuero Record
 5 days ago

We would like to thank everyone who shared their thoughts and prayers with us, and the visits, cards, phone calls and messages...

www.cuerorecord.com

Cuero Record

Charles Glenn Wilson Sr.

Charles Glenn Wilson Sr., 88, of Victoria passed away on June 7. He was born July 21, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Oble and Lucy Wilson. He married Alice Fern Helms on March 19, 1964, in Port O’Connor. Charles proudly served his country in the Coast Guard working as a Seaman and a lighthouse keeper. After serving three years, he then transferred services to the US Air Force and retired in 1995 as a Tech Sergeant. Charles then became a kindergarten teacher for Cuero ISD for 17 years and retired in 1995. Mr. Wilson was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family. He lived a full, eventful life full of purpose with humor and grace. He truly lived life to the fullest every single day.
VICTORIA, TX
Cuero Record

Amy Buesing Lynch

Amy Buesing Lynch went to be with our heavenly father on Monday, June 6, at the age of 40. She was born July 25, 1981, in Victoria to Laverne and Virginia Smart Buesing. She was a graduate of Yorktown High School and a licensed vocational nurse. Amy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
YORKTOWN, TX
Cuero Record

Gregorio “Shorty” Yanes

Gregorio “Shorty” Yanes, 89, of Yorktown passed away Monday, June 6. He was born December 14, 1932, in Yorktown to the late Jose and Antonia Villarreal Yanes. He loved his family dearly and is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Ramona; daughters, Yoli Dederichs (David) and Patti Yanes, all from McKinney; grandchildren, Rebecca and Davie Dederichs; sister, Rachel Molina of Austin and numerous nieces and nephews.
YORKTOWN, TX

