Jim Drougas, the owner of Unoppressive, Non-Imperialist Bargain Books, on Carmine Street, will be sainted by Reverend Billy and his Stop Shopping Choir this Sunday, June 12. The ceremony will occur at the new Earth Church, at the northeast corner of E. Third Street and Avenue C, at 5 p.m.

GREENWICH, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO