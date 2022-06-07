ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Obituaries & Related Stories

accesswdun.com
 5 days ago

Joseph Howard Brooks was born on August 13th 1963 to Robert and Jeanette Brooks. He was...

accesswdun.com

accesswdun.com

Barbara Ann Harrison Polsfuss

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel announces the death of Mrs. Barbara Ann Harrison Polsfuss, age 84, of Clermont, Georgia, who passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The Funeral Services for Mrs. Barbara Polsfuss are incomplete at this time. Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel 989 Riverside Drive Gainesville, Georgia is...
CLERMONT, GA
accesswdun.com

Watson "Kim" Floyd Kimbrell

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. Watson Floyd “Kim” Kimbrell, age 78 of Jefferson, Georgia. Mr. Kimbrell was born in Walnut Grove, Georgia, a son of the late Howard Littleton Kimbrell and the late Nonia Mae Brady Kimbrell. Mr. Kimbrell was a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church, Northeast Georgia Two Cylinder Club, and was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Kimbrell was a retired Mechanic with Crown Forklifts. In addition to his parents, Mr. Kimbrell is preceded by his wife Sandra Gail Chastain Kimbrell, sisters, Damaris Kines, Vivian Peppers, Blondine Huggins, Sadie Phillips, and Grace Harrison along with a brother, James “J.C.” Kimbrell.
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Walter Robert Elliott

Walter Robert Elliott, 82 of Gainesville passed away Saturday June 11, 2022. Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Trilby Lee Henry

Mrs. Trilby Lee Henry, 89, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away Friday, June 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Earl Henry; and son-in-law, Douglas McKee. Mrs. Henry is survived by her children, Kathy McKee of Indiana; Debbie (Brad) Keiter of Flowery Branch, GA; and Timothy (Gail) Henry of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Justin (Tracy) McKee, Amanda (Lee) Merritt, Whitney (Derek) Nesbitt, and Lindsey (Sid) Jones; and great grandchildren, Carson Merritt, Lily McKee, Declan Nesbitt, Owen Jones, and Wesley Jones. Nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and numerous cousins also survive. Mrs. Henry was born June 10, 1933in Franklin, KY and was a graduate of Franklin Simpson High School. She had worked as a manager for K-Mart in the food industry for sixteen years, and also was an assistant at a hair salon in Buford. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Buford, a member of the Upper Room Sunday School class, and the Silvertime Choir at First Baptist of Buford. She enjoyed leading the singing at Dale Jones’ Bible study at Charter Assisted Living (aka Brookdale Assisted Living) in Buford. Mrs. Henry also enjoyed bowling, the card game, Euchre, watching Hallmark movies, and was an avid Braves fan. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Jones and Mr. Dale Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Broadlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
accesswdun.com

Dorothy Mae Pruitt Pierce

Mrs. Dorothy Mae Pruitt Pierce, 83, of Gainesville passed away Friday, June 10, 2022 at her residence following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Roger Abernathy and Rev. Jim Ferguson will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home Sunday, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Geraldine Patricia Alexander

Mrs. Geraldine Patricia Alexander, 81, of Murrayville, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Complete funeral arrangements will be announced later and are in the care of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. To share a memory of Mrs. Geraldine Alexander or a condolence with the family, visit andersonunderwood.com. Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, 2068...
MURRAYVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Hubert Lovell

Hubert Lovell, age 92, of Clarkesville, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 am on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Cleveland man charged with felony murder in November overdose death

Cory Garland Seabolt, 42, of Cleveland, has been charged with felony murder in the 2021 overdose death of Dylan Jimmy Grizzle of Cleveland. Arrested Friday, Seatbelt also was charged with concealing the death of another person, distribution of Fentanyl, hindering an emergency telephone call, and false statements and concealing facts, the White County Sheriff’s Office reports.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Canton man charged with two Northeast Georgia armed robberies

An armed robber who held up a Dawsonville pharmacy seven years ago has finally been arrested. After an extensive investigation, detectives with the GBI were able to identify the suspect as Marcus Paul Milford, 52, of Canton. They say that Milford stole prescription pills from the CVS Pharmacy. Last month a Dawson County Grand Jury charged him with armed robbery and issued a warrant for his arrest.
CANTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall Co. woman charged with murdering elderly fiancé

A Hall County woman has been charged in connection with the murder of her elderly fiancé and concealing his death. Investigators say Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 45, of Gainesville, is jailed after police found the body of 82-year-old Leroy Franklin Kramer Jr. inside their home in the 700-block of Candler Road.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Dream Flights takes veterans' experiences to new heights

On Thursday, eight seniors from The Phoenix @ Braselton had an opportunity to fly 1,000 feet in the air in a restored, open-cockpit biplane like those used to train aviators during World War II. The event is part of Dream Flights, a program that will stop in 100 U.S. cities...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Danielsville man indicted in 2021 murder of Banks County postal worker

On Tuesday, a federal grand jury indicted a Danielsville man accused of murdering a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Banks County in August 2021. A press release from the U.S. Attorney General's Office said Larry Steven Grogan is accused of shooting and killing Asa Wood, Jr., 59, on Aug. 7, 2021. Wood was delivering mail in Commerce when the incident happened. Wood died in his postal vehicle at the scene. He had been a mail carrier for over 20 years.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville woman charged with murdering 82-year-old fiance

A 45-year-old Gainesville woman has been charged with murdering her 82-year-old fiancé after his body was found in the home the two shared on Candler Road. Tabitha Zeldia Wood has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death. She is in the Hall County Jail. Hall...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville to mark Juneteenth this weekend

The City of Gainesville will celebrate Juneteenth early this year, but organizers say it won't be any less festive. This is the first year Juneteenth will be celebrated as an official federal holiday. Still, the date known to some as Emancipation Day or Black Freedom Day has been acknowledged by African-Americans for decades.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

GBI releases name of suspect accused of shooting Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office deputy

A Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office K-9 deputy was injured and a suspect was arrested Friday following a car chase and shooting in Lawrenceville. According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, James Edward Perkins, 34, and an unnamed female passenger were found in a stolen SUV just after 5 p.m. at a Goodwill Thrift Store and Donation Center.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Forsyth County man killed by a DUI driver while mowing his lawn

A Forsyth County man was killed while mowing his grass Wednesday afternoon. A car ran off the road at Hopewell Road near Church Road, running over Paul Nix, 68 of Cumming. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says that the accident happened around 4 p.m. and Nix was declared dead at the scene of the accident. The driver of the car has been identified as Kenneth Johnson, 22.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Simpson trucking move approved after residents voice support

A local trucking company received approval from the Hall County Commission Thursday to build a new development on Candler Road near Dale Road. The project had been tabled several times by the county planning commission, but was finally recommended for approval by that board in May. James and Greg Simpson with Simpson Trucking were looking to rezone over 37 acres of land to light industrial for the project.
accesswdun.com

Riverside Military Academy celebrates 100 years of accreditation

Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville recently celebrated 100 years as a continuously accredited institution. Cognia, a non-profit, non-governmental accrediting agency, recently awarded RMA with a banner and plaque commemorating the milestone. "I've been with the academy since 1999 ... and I knew that we had been accredited for a very...
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

The Good News Clinics launches capital expansion campaign

The Good News Clinics, a Hall County nonprofit that provides free medical and dental care to uninsured patients, launched a three-year capital campaign called “Greater Things” to expand its facilities. The health clinics need $8 million to make the expansion a reality. So far, local businesses have already...
HALL COUNTY, GA

