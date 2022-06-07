Obituaries & Related Stories

Mrs. Trilby Lee Henry, 89, of Flowery Branch, GA passed away Friday, June 10, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Earl Henry; and son-in-law, Douglas McKee. Mrs. Henry is survived by her children, Kathy McKee of Indiana; Debbie (Brad) Keiter of Flowery Branch, GA; and Timothy (Gail) Henry of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Justin (Tracy) McKee, Amanda (Lee) Merritt, Whitney (Derek) Nesbitt, and Lindsey (Sid) Jones; and great grandchildren, Carson Merritt, Lily McKee, Declan Nesbitt, Owen Jones, and Wesley Jones. Nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and numerous cousins also survive. Mrs. Henry was born June 10, 1933in Franklin, KY and was a graduate of Franklin Simpson High School. She had worked as a manager for K-Mart in the food industry for sixteen years, and also was an assistant at a hair salon in Buford. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Buford, a member of the Upper Room Sunday School class, and the Silvertime Choir at First Baptist of Buford. She enjoyed leading the singing at Dale Jones’ Bible study at Charter Assisted Living (aka Brookdale Assisted Living) in Buford. Mrs. Henry also enjoyed bowling, the card game, Euchre, watching Hallmark movies, and was an avid Braves fan. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Jones and Mr. Dale Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Broadlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

