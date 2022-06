Gasoline theft is off the charts as the average price rises to $5.50 a gallon. But in California, $6.50 looks to be the average price of gas. And bordering Cali is Las Vegas, which has become the gas theft epicenter. There is a direct connection between the two. But first, let’s look at how thieves are stealing so much gasoline.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO