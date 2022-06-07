Utahns get “D” on civics knowledge study from UVU

The news out of Uvalde, Texas, was devastating: 19 children and 2 teachers murdered. But that was one of numerous mass shootings in a matter of days and weeks in this country. No community should have to go through what these communities are going through, yet, this happens all too often. The Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah aches for the families and communities that continue to struggle with massive gun violence. Just in the month of May, we have mourned countless lives sacrificed to gun violence. Yet, in the twenty-five years since this organization has existed, lawmakers in Utah have done little to nothing to address this growing public health crisis.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO