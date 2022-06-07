ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utahns get “D” on civics knowledge study from UVU

Pyramid
Pyramid
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may be time for Utahns to go back to school, at least for one class. According to a survey conducted by Utah Valley University, Utahns earned a “D” grade on civics knowledge. The survey, which was conducted by Dr. Jay DeSart, chair of UVU’s Department of...

www.heraldextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pyramid

Guest opinion: My ‘autism family’ needs Becky Edwards

Different skillsets are needed for different times, and that is one key reason why my “autism” family is voting for U.S. Senate candidate Becky Edwards over incumbent Sen. Mike Lee. According to a recent study supported by the University of Utah, the prevalence of autism among 8-year-old children...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Pyramid

Letter: Calling on Utah lawmakers to amend gun laws

The news out of Uvalde, Texas, was devastating: 19 children and 2 teachers murdered. But that was one of numerous mass shootings in a matter of days and weeks in this country. No community should have to go through what these communities are going through, yet, this happens all too often. The Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah aches for the families and communities that continue to struggle with massive gun violence. Just in the month of May, we have mourned countless lives sacrificed to gun violence. Yet, in the twenty-five years since this organization has existed, lawmakers in Utah have done little to nothing to address this growing public health crisis.
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Intermountain VP to join congressional Medicare commission

Intermountain Healthcare’s vice president of policy, Greg Poulsen, will be one of 17 advisers to Congress on issues affecting Medicare. Poulsen was appointed to the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission and will start work immediately. “I’m excited to be a part of this commission,” Poulsen said. “Nobody from Utah has...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

Huntsman Jr. discusses US-China relations at UVU summit

“China has probably a five-year lead on our best technology in what could be the most important industrial revolution this country experiences in a hundred years,” Jon Huntsman, Jr. said. The former governor of Utah and U.S. ambassador to China was one of the keynote speakers at the first...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uvu#Utah Legislature#Civics#Utahns#Utah Valley University#The U S Constitution#The Supreme Court
Pyramid

BYU professor: Half of Utahns are still watering lawns too much

Although many Utahns are watering their lawns less frequently, in response to the current drought, one Brigham Young University professor says that half of Utah residents are still overwatering. Rob Sowby, a civil and construction engineering professor at BYU, has contributed to over 200 civil engineering projects in North America,...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Pyramid

Edwards, Isom target Lee for not participating in second debate

U.S. Senate candidates Becky Edwards and Ally Isom called out incumbent Sen. Mike Lee for his on-stage absence and much more during Thursday evening’s debate held by the Utah Debate Commission. Debate moderator Doug Wilks, executive editor of the Deseret News, announced on stage and previously that Lee had...
UTAH STATE
Pyramid

UDOT warns of restrictions, delays due to Utah Valley Marathon

The Utah Department of Transportation began advising drivers Thursday to plan for travel delays and lane restrictions Saturday due to the Utah Valley Marathon, half marathon and 10k races. Drivers planning to take US-189 between Wallsburg and downtown Provo should plan to give themselves extra time. Within Provo Canyon, all...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy