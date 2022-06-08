ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Adam Gray holds narrow lead for 13th Congressional District; Duarte and Arballo close behind

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtH7F_0g3tMSto00

With 29% of the expected vote counted, Democrat Adam Gray holds a narrow lead for California's 13th Congressional seat.

As of 9 pm, Gray had 35% of the votes counted so far.

Close behind is Republican John Duarte with 29% of the vote and Democrat Phil Arballo with 20%.

The 13th district, which was redrawn following the 2020 census, now includes parts of Fresno, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

Comments / 0

Related
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
49K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy