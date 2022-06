Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez has reached icon status in Hollywood now that she’s been honored with the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, but that isn’t where her focus is these days. One short sentence at the end of her acceptance speech on Sunday gave all the insight any fan needs to know about where her head and heart are now. J.Lo made sure to give fiancé Ben Affleck and the rest of her family a message that shows what is truly important to her. “Ben and everybody at home, wait for me...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO