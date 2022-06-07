Valentine City Council Meeting

A man was shot at Sheridan County Livestock this afternoon in Rushville. "An adult male was shot and the victim has been transported to the hospital," said Sheridan County Sheriff's Office. His condition is not known at this time. The suspect was taken into custody. No names or further information...
A federal court judge has determined the punishment for a Rapid City convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter. Joshua Walking Eagle, age 32, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, $7,215.50 in restitution, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
