Burlington, CO

Site of Burlington, Colorado Territory

 5 days ago

First Town on the St. Vrain, 1860 - 1871. Beginning in 1860 as one log cabin on the south bank of the St.Vrain, just west of an old trail which in 1862 became the route of the Overland Stage (and is now U.S. 287), Burlington in 1863 began to grow.

www.hmdb.org

heartoftherockiesradio.com

New legislation exempts fire ponds from Colorado water law

Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 22-114 into law Wednesday, authorizing the designation of fire-suppression ponds that will be exempt from the Prior Appropriation System established by the Colorado Constitution. The law allows up to 30 acres of fire-suppression ponds per county and bars the Colorado Division of Water Resources...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Burlington, CO
Longmont, CO
Colorado State
Longmont, CO
Boulder, CO
Colorado Government
Burlington, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Farmers Hope To Break Down Barriers: ‘We Aren’t Different Than Anybody Else’

LASALLE, Colo. (CBS4) – As Coloradans celebrate the LGBTQ community during Pride month, some local farmers in Weld County are using their stories to try and promote inclusion within a historically straight-male dominated profession. Mathew Winterholler and Ryan Throckmorton, an engaged couple from LaSalle, said the farming and agriculture industries can thrive even more if inclusion of people from different backgrounds is further embraced. Both men identify as queer farmers, helping operate a goat farm in northern Colorado. The duo both studied agriculture and decided to stay within the profession even after coming out as gay. (credit: CBS) "For the longest time I...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Colorado Newsline

2022 primary election: Top 4 Colorado legislative races to watch

In a few dozen Colorado legislative districts where voters lean heavily Democratic or Republican, the political party of the November winner is nearly assured. Some of those districts feature an incumbent who is running unopposed in the June 28 primary election. For example, in eight recent statewide elections, Democrats running in Denver's House District 8 […]
COLORADO STATE
#Colorado Territory#Settlements Settlers
KKTV

Homicide investigation at a Colorado Springs Walgreens Saturday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large law enforcement presence at a Colorado Springs Walgreens Saturday night. 11 News first learned about the incident on the northwest side of the city north of Ute Valley Park just before 7 p.m. When our crews arrived at the store in the 6800 block of Centennial Boulevard, crime tape was up in the parking lot and the store was closed to the public.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Decommissioning of Drake Power Plant in Colorado Springs continues with installation of new natural gas generators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The new, smaller emissions stacks you may have noticed along Interstate 25 behind the Drake Power Plant represent the next phase in Colorado Springs Utilities' process of transitioning away from coal-fired power generation. KRDO The coal operation at Drake ended last year, and the utility has been using two natural
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Swears In 24 News State Patrol Cadets

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado has two dozen new Colorado State Patrol troopers on the road. Gov. Jared Polis helped swear in 24 cadets in Westminster on Thursday. The cadets graduated after undergoing 29 weeks of training. They now move onto the Field Training Program for at least two months before they are on their own. After 29 challenging weeks in the State Patrol Academy, 24 cadets were sworn in, received their badges, and become the newest Troopers in the state of Colorado, ready to go forth and serve!  Congratulations, TROOPERS, we look forward to your careers of service!
WESTMINSTER, CO
weather5280.com

Near-record heat this weekend in Denver and around Colorado

It's going to be a hot weekend across the region with some daily record temperatures to be set, the hottest of which will be in Grand Junction that may set back-to-back records of 100 degrees +. This isn't as extreme as the heat expected across the southern and southwestern U.S.,...
DENVER, CO

