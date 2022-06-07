Site of Burlington, Colorado Territory

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado has two dozen new Colorado State Patrol troopers on the road. Gov. Jared Polis helped swear in 24 cadets in Westminster on Thursday. The cadets graduated after undergoing 29 weeks of training. They now move onto the Field Training Program for at least two months before they are on their own. After 29 challenging weeks in the State Patrol Academy, 24 cadets were sworn in, received their badges, and become the newest Troopers in the state of Colorado, ready to go forth and serve! Congratulations, TROOPERS, we look forward to your careers of service! pic.twitter.com/LMxYADIy5b — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) June 10, 2022

