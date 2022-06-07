Furnace Replacement Service in Janesville WI

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The nations leading provider in carbon-free energy make upgrades to its Nuclear Stations in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions in the area, helping the United States move toward its goal of 50% carbon emissions by 2030. Over 13,000 workers performed technology upgrades and equipment maintenance during six refueling outages at Constellation nuclear plants in the spring, meaning 15 millions American homes and businesses will have access to safe, affordable carbon free electricity to combat periods of high heat or humidity.
