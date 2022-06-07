ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Furnace Replacement Service in Janesville WI

ezclassifiedads.com
 5 days ago

Need a reliable furnace replacement service in Janesville WI

ezclassifiedads.com

WIFR

Constellation upgrades ensure 15 million homes get carbon free electricity this summer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The nations leading provider in carbon-free energy make upgrades to its Nuclear Stations in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions in the area, helping the United States move toward its goal of 50% carbon emissions by 2030. Over 13,000 workers performed technology upgrades and equipment maintenance during six refueling outages at Constellation nuclear plants in the spring, meaning 15 millions American homes and businesses will have access to safe, affordable carbon free electricity to combat periods of high heat or humidity.
ROCKFORD, IL
captimes.com

11 Madison-area restaurants that closed or relocated this spring

Several Madison-area restaurants have closed or relocated since March 2022. Among those establishments that closed their doors are new arrivals and long-standing community favorites. While some cited lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages or rising costs, others are rethinking their format as demand for takeout and fast-casual dining...
MADISON, WI
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Janesville, WI
Business
MyStateline.com

Wisconsin Getaway: Janesville!

Our last stop on the Wisconsin Getaway is to Janesville, the beautiful Rotary Botanic Gardens! Plan your trip now to Janesville and make sure you stop at the Rotary Botanical Gardens!
JANESVILLE, WI
I-Rock 93.5

You Can Slide in This Lakefront, Ritzy $4.25 Million Madison, WI Mansion

Zillow Gone Wild has landed on a $4.25 million mansion on the lake in Madison, WI. The mansion is 5 beds, 6 baths and it's clearly nothing I'll be able to afford in this lifetime. But the best part: it has a slide. That's how you get downstairs in this household. A slide. There's a spiral staircase right next to it (which actually looks pretty artistic, scroll down to see those pics) but I would definitely always slide.
MADISON, WI
Jake Wells

Stimulus check coming to many Illinois residents

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
#Air Conditioning#Hvac
newheadlines.art

Lake Delavan Wisconsin Fishing Report

Lake Delavan Wisconsin Fishing Report. Fishing with dave duwe brings you and or your group 27 plus years experience fishing lake delavan and other walworth county lakes. How to live bait rig in fall. Reddy is a native of the delavan area and has an extensive knowledge of the area...
DELAVAN, WI
nbc15.com

Rock & Green counties hit high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two southern Wisconsin counties jumped into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most severe category for COVID-19 community levels. Green and Rock counties were both shaded the orange that indicated they reached high COVID-19 levels, when the Department of Health Services updated its map on Friday.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Economy
nbc15.com

City of Beloit to host Touch a Truck event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The city of Beloit has announced that it will host a “Touch a Truck event” on Thursday, June 16, to educate the public on big rigs. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside Park at the Rotary Center parking lot in Beloit and will be hosted by Beloit Parks and Recreation Department.
BELOIT, WI
1440 WROK

Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit

If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
BELOIT, WI
kolomkobir.com

Caviar ring checked after previous warnings

A year after a Wisconsin biologist—who some have dubbed “General Sturgeon”—was put on leave and then resigned after a sprawling criminal investigation into illegal caviar swaps, DNR has not identified a replacement. A new Winnebago sturgeon biologist, who can be named this month, will take over...
WINNEBAGO, WI
WISN

Wandering bear strolls across Washington County property

HARTFORD, Wis. — Exclusive video obtained by WISN 12 News shows what is likely the same bear spotted in Oconomowoc Thursday night — in rural Hartford the following morning. That means the bear traveled roughly 13 miles in a span of just 12 hours. "I open it up...
HARTFORD, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Multiple bear sightings in southern Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis.— Some Wisconsinites reported bear sightings in Waukesha and Washington Counties in southeast Wisconsin. A bear even walked right up to a back door of a home just north of Oconomowoc, Wis. One day later, a homeowner in Hartford spotted a bear walking through their yard. People...
OCONOMOWOC, WI

