ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst 2022 Water Quality Report

elmhurst.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour Elmhurst 2022 Water Quality Report is now available!. Please visit www.elmhurst.org/waterqualityreport to view your annual Water...

www.elmhurst.org

Comments / 0

Related
freepressnewspapers.com

10 overdose deaths since Monday

Since Monday there have been 10 opioid-involved deaths in Will County and county officials are expecting there will be more. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), "from June 2 - 7, 2022, multiple opioid overdoses (fatal and non-fatal) have. occurred in collar counties, surrounding Cook County.”. Will...
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Closing of Waukegan coal plant causes controversy among residents

A power plant in Waukegan that operated for 100 years recently shuttered its coal-fired units. The closing, part of a statewide push to promote renewable energy, was applauded by environmentalists and some residents in the north suburban community. But concerns remain about the coal ash and plans by the corporate owner of the NRG Waukegan Generating […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Elmhurst, IL
starvedrock.media

Quarry Workers In Utica And Elsewhere Go On Strike

Citing unfair labor practices, a number of workers in Utica, Sheridan and other locations across Illinois are on strike. Members of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 votes this week to strike against Lafarge Holcim, Vulcan Materials and Lehigh Hanson. The companies are major construction material producers with quarries across the state. Lafarge Holcim has locations in Utica and Sheridan while Vulcan Materials has operations in Newark.
SHERIDAN, IL
nypressnews.com

City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men

Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
CHICAGO, IL
Injustice Watch

Cook County judge removed by voters in 2020 seeks return to the bench

For the first time in Illinois history, a former judge who was voted out of office is running to get back on the bench. In 2020, Jackie Marie Portman-Brown became only the second sitting judge in 30 years to lose a retention election in Cook County. Her dozen years on the bench came to a controversial end after she was abruptly reassigned to administrative duties following an incident with her 6-year-old grandniece in February 2020. Security camera footage captured her leaving the girl for about 10 minutes in an empty, locked cell behind her courtroom in the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Months later, despite the continued support of the Cook County Democratic Party, she lost her seat.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Quality#Drinking Water
wlds.com

Ezike Being Investigated For Potential Revolving Door Violation

The state’s former public health director is under investigation by a state ethics agency for taking a job as a CEO at a medical non-profit overseen and funded by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Dr. Ngozi Ezike stepped down from her job in March as Director of IDPH....
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
chicagocrusader.com

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones declares state of emergency

Thaddeus Jones, mayor of Calumet City, Illinois with the unanimous approval of the Calumet City Council has declared the city of Calumet City, Illinois as a local state of emergency. On Monday, May 30, nearly two hundred residents were displaced following a fire at the 312-unit Park Condominium Complex in...
CALUMET CITY, IL
qrockonline.com

FREE SCHOOL SUPPLIES! ~ YOU HAVE TO SIGN UP BEFORE JUNE 20th!

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 31: Soleil Moon Frye goes back-to-school shopping at Target on July 31, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Target) Free school supplies! You have to live in the county and you have to pre-register by June 20th at www.CatholicCharitiesJoliet.Org ~...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Jake Wells

Stimulus check coming to many Illinois residents

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago Parents

Best Outdoor Aquatic Centers for Extreme Water Fun

If you’ve become a regular at the park district pool, it’s time to make the trek to the burbs, where you’ll find awesome aquatic centers for the whole family to enjoy. Make a full day of fun out of it: from climbing walls and plunge slides to zero depth pools, here are some of our favorite aquatic centers.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy