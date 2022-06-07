City Council names Kelly DiMartino top city manager candidate

Amy Resseguie, Lead Communications Specialist, 970-416-2738, aresseguie@fcgov.com

The Fort Collins City Council voted this evening to name Kelly DiMartino as its final city manager candidate.

“On behalf of the entire Council, we are absolutely delighted to move forward with Kelly as our next city manager,” said Mayor Jeni Arndt. “She has a steadfast commitment to serving the Fort Collins community, and through her time in the interim role has demonstrated a clear vision for the future of the organization.”

DiMartino was one of five finalists for the position who participated in an extensive series of interview events and candidate forums in March. She joined the City of Fort Collins in 1997 and has served in a variety of communication and executive roles since, including deputy city manager, senior assistant city manager and assistant city manager. DiMartino has been the interim city manager since Darin Atteberry’s departure in August 2021.

The Council also selected Mayor Jeni Arndt and Mayor Pro Tem Emily Francis to participate in employment contract negotiations with DiMartino. Final appointment as city manager is conditional on the successful negotiation and approval of terms and conditions incorporated in an employment contract, which will be presented to City Council for consideration in the coming weeks.

The city manager serves as the chief executive of the municipal organization and reports directly to the elected City Council. They are responsible for the day-to-day operations and performance of the organization, including delivering a wide variety of City services to the community.

Selection Process

While the selection of a new City Manager is done by the full City Council, an Ad Hoc City Manager Selection Process Committee was formed to guide recruitment and selection. The ad hoc committee includes Mayor Jeni Arndt, Councilmember Susan Gutowsky and Councilmember Shirley Peel.

In the fall of 2021, the City hosted listening sessions with several community members, stakeholders and City staff to help shape the position description. In January, City Council reviewed 97 applicants and narrowed the field of candidates to 19 semifinalists. Five finalists participated in selection activities through March.

The new City Manager will replace Darin Atteberry, who left the organization in the summer of 2021 after 17 years in the role. The City enlisted the support of Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to lead the search.

