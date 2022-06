Results are still trickling in from the Registrar of Voters, but here is where three of the most-watched San Diego County races look as of June 8. The 80th Assembly District race has been confusing and yielded different results when you look at the primary for the general election and the special run-off election to fill the rest of Lorena Gonzalez's term. Gonzalez vacated her position earlier this year after she took a job to head California's Labor Federation.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO