Cape May, NJ

Another cool men’s luxury bath product, perfect for Father’s Day!

By Cape May Attractions
 3 days ago

Another cool men's luxury bath product, perfect for Father's Day!

Spots open next week give us a call!! Fishing or even sunset cruise

Spots open next week give us a call!! Fishing or even sunset cruise
CAPE MAY, NJ
Treat yourself to our amazing Cape May Crab Imperial and one of our famous Dole Whip Floats! We now offer our full grill menu ev…

Treat yourself to our amazing Cape May Crab Imperial and one of our famous Dole Whip Floats! We now offer our full grill menu everyday!. *Please check our website for early closing times as hours will vary due to private events. https://willowcreekwinerycapemay.com/events/winery-calendar/. (we will be closing at 4pm with last...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from SEA STAR III's post

Fluke and Sea Bass for the SEA STAR III TODAY! Beautiful day and variety made it FUN!! Wish you were here… #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #flukefishing #seabassfishing
CAPE MAY, NJ
DOING IT AGAIN THIS SUNDAY!

🚴 🏊‍♀️ 🏊‍♂️ 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♂️ WE OPEN 9am SUNDAY JUNE 12 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♂️ 🏊‍♂️ 🏊‍♀️ 🚴. ESCAPE THE CAPE TRIATHLON is back again and Harpoons on the Bay is the coolest, most refreshing spot to watch all the action!
CAPE MAY, NJ
😋Cape May Food Tours embarking on a yummy dessert @capemaypeanutbutter 😋 #capemay #jerseyshore #southjerseyadventures #southjers…

😋Cape May Food Tours embarking on a yummy dessert @capemaypeanutbutter 😋 #capemay #jerseyshore #southjerseyadventures #southjerseyeats #visitinj #njftt #capemaycounty #capemaycafe #southjerseyisntboring #njisntboring #capemaycountynj #thingstodoincapemay
CAPE MAY, NJ
A second chance for terrapins: This morning, we hosted students from the Stone Harbor Kindergarten who were here to release head…

A second chance for terrapins: This morning, we hosted students from the Stone Harbor Kindergarten who were here to release headstarted diamondback terrapins into the marsh. These terrapins were rescued as eggs from road-killed females in 2021 and raised for a year at Stockton University. Today, after a year of learning about these turtles and raising funds through cookie sales to support them, these remarkable kids and their teacher – with the dedicated terrapin research and conservation work of The Wetlands Institute and Stockton University and the generous support of Sturdy Savings Bank – helped give them a second chance at life.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Doesn’t always have to be an ice cold beer or a Crush right?? Maybe it’s a Dirty Martini or any other beverage our tenders of th…

FRIDAY 6:00 – 10:00 Sons of Thunder. SUNDAY 11:00 am – 3:00 pm Independence Day AND then.
CAPE MAY, NJ
So many Bottlenose Dolphins offshore! Sunny skies have led to great sightings. This pod was part of close to 100 offshore Bottle…

So many Bottlenose Dolphins offshore! Sunny skies have led to great sightings. This pod was part of close to 100 offshore Bottlenose dolphins sighted yesterday. #capemay #capemaywhalewatcher #capemaynj #dolphins #nj #newjersey
CAPE MAY, NJ
Virtual Whale and Dolphin Watch off of Wildwood, NJ with large pods of Bottlenose Dolphins and several calves on a gorgeous day!…

Virtual Whale and Dolphin Watch off of Wildwood, NJ with large pods of Bottlenose Dolphins and several calves on a gorgeous day!🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar?_ga=2.232963294.151963356.1654597892-663398010.1653265959. #capemay #capemaynj #nj #dolphins #capemaydolphins #capemaywhalewatcher #oceancitynj #wildwoodnj #stoneharbornj #avalonnj
WILDWOOD, NJ
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post

🦈 While off of Townsends Inlet yesterday, we were stopped observing a pod of about 75 Bottlenose Dolphins when someone yelled shark! The shark was swimming out from under the boat toward our stern. At the last possible moment, our Naturalist Grace Mikus snapped these quick photos clearly showing half of the shark. The photo was taken from 22 feet up on our upper deck, the lady in the photo was below on the stern corner about 10 feet off the water.
CAPE MAY, NJ
BiddingOwl – Cape May Stage Auction

Tik, Tik, time is slipping away to get your bids in for Cape May Stage's online auction. You only have till 10pm on Friday, June 10th to make your final bids. Official winners will be announced at The Gala on June 11th. 100% of the proceeds from this online...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Photos from New Jersey Audubon's post

Parke’s Place -This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a Cherry Millipede in his backyard! According to iNaturlist: “The Cherry Millipede (Apheloria virginiensis), also called the Kentucky Flat Millipede, uses a combination of strategies to defend itself if it feels threatened. If threatened, it will defend itself by curling into a tight coil, allowing its hard exoskeleton to form a protective shield. Then, it will secrete toxic cyanide compounds to keep from being eaten. (These secretions are the “cherry like” smell one notices after touching it). This species does not bite or sting, BUT just be sure to wash your hands and avoid touching your eyes if you happen to handle one that secretes the cyanide compounds. Millipede species play an important ecological role by breaking down leaf litter and other decaying organic matter, allowing nutrients to re-enter the soil and be used by living plants.” When Gardening for Wildlife consider keeping leaf litter around as that material is used by beneficial insects, such as millipedes, for forage, cover and nutrient cycling.
CAPE MAY, NJ

