Another cool men’s luxury bath product, perfect for Father’s Day!

Parke’s Place -This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed a Cherry Millipede in his backyard! According to iNaturlist: “The Cherry Millipede (Apheloria virginiensis), also called the Kentucky Flat Millipede, uses a combination of strategies to defend itself if it feels threatened. If threatened, it will defend itself by curling into a tight coil, allowing its hard exoskeleton to form a protective shield. Then, it will secrete toxic cyanide compounds to keep from being eaten. (These secretions are the “cherry like” smell one notices after touching it). This species does not bite or sting, BUT just be sure to wash your hands and avoid touching your eyes if you happen to handle one that secretes the cyanide compounds. Millipede species play an important ecological role by breaking down leaf litter and other decaying organic matter, allowing nutrients to re-enter the soil and be used by living plants.” When Gardening for Wildlife consider keeping leaf litter around as that material is used by beneficial insects, such as millipedes, for forage, cover and nutrient cycling.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO