The 10-county region appears to be rebounding to pre-pandemic levels as far as economic development is concerned. That was one of the key takeaways from the 15th annual Pittsburgh Region Business Investment Scorecard, released last week by the Allegheny Conference on Community Development and its affiliate the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance. This year’s scorecard details business investment activity that was announced in 2021 – including capital investment and new and retained jobs.

14 HOURS AGO