Chicago, IL

4500 N PLAINFIELD Avenue

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

UNUSUAL EXTRA LARGE RANCH WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. 3 BEDROOM ON MAIN FLOOR ONE IN BASEMENT,...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 2

bhhschicago.com

535 Jackson Boulevard #2W

Beautiful 1 bedroom/1-bath unit in lovely Forest Park! Recently remodel with new kitchen, bathroom, and flooring throughout the unit. Modern kitchen finishes include granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, & microwave. In-unit washer/dryer! Large bedroom includes large closet and abundant light. This unit includes water, and parking space. Short walk to downtown Forest Park! Close to the CTA Blue Line (Forest Park Station). Easy access to 290.
FOREST PARK, IL
bhhschicago.com

1542 W Rosemont Avenue #1W

NEW KITCHEN! 42" crisp, white cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops, new gas stove, microwave too! D/W & Pantry!Entire apartment repainted & refreshed! Beautiful hardwood floors, just refinished. ULTRA-CLEAN, impeccably maintained & very SPACIOUS 2 BR/1BA! Both BRs are great size w/nice closets! Storage galore! Raised 1st floor (NOT ground level) in vintage brick walkup. Incredible natural light! Large LR w/decorative fireplace & built-in shelving. Adorable sunroom! Huge separate dining room & enclosed back porch, perfect as 3 season room! Spotless building w/laundry facilities & huge, private storage room just for you! GORGEOUS yard for Tenant's use! Garage available, $100/mo. Small dog negotiable Cat(s) welcome! (2 pets max). Heat is INCLUDED making it a bargain! Super responsible owner requires min 2 yrs employment w/sufficient income & good landlord references (or a strong co-signor if newly employed). No Security Deposit, $450 Move fee. Avail Now! Sign a July lease and get rest of June free! Gorgeous Edgewater neighborhood $125 garage parking. Note: pics are of 3E & 1W, comparable finishes - both available.
ROSEMONT, IL
bhhschicago.com

1843 GRANTHAM Place

Welcome home to your nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom with a finished basement! This unit features a newer kitchen, fresh paint, newer flooring, in unit laundry, separate dining room and plenty of space/storage. It is conveniently located to shopping and major highways. This home also comes with 2 parking spots, access to pool and clubhouse. Pets are additional $100 per month and additional security deposit.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
bhhschicago.com

31 E 26th Street #5

PENTHOUSE-WALK UP W/ GREAT LAYOUT and TONS of PRIVACY! PRIVATE ROOFTOP W/AMAZING CITY VIEWS- Available for additional fee to make it your own! This Amazing, Freshly-Updated, 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo W/ 1 Garage Space. 2 Balconies and Tons of Natural Light In The South Loop. Spacious Living Room W/ Hdwd Floors. Large Eat In Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave & Dishwasher. Spacious Bedrooms W/ NEW Carpet & Plenty Of Closet Space. Modern Bathroom W/ Double Sink. In Unit Washer & Dryer. Front and Back Balconies. Tenant Pays All Utilities Except Water. Great Location Close to I-55, 90/94, Lakeshore Drive, South Loop Dining and Entertainment, The Illinois Institute of Technology, and Just Steps Away from the Lake! All Who Apply must have a credit score of at least 690. Application fee ($75 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application.
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

143 Hemlock Street

Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse...Gleaming Hardwood Floors thru out...freshly painted...new blinds... stove & refrigerator ... ready to be moved into... full basement for plenty of storage... assigned parking. $100 application fee per adult. Income requirements of 2 year work history and income of 3X the rent. 1st month rent and 1 month security deposit required for lease signing. No Evictions, no smoking, and no PETS. Landlord may want to conduct a home inspection of current residence. Section 8 Welcome.
PARK FOREST, IL
bhhschicago.com

1623 N Talman Avenue #GDN

Conveniently located 2bedroom + 1bath Garden apartment located in Logan Square/East Humboldt Park! Enjoy the living room that flows directly into your kitchen/dining room with beautiful manufactured hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has granite countertops with plenty of room to maneuver around with a dishwasher, microwave, and gas stove. One bedroom can accommodate up to a queen-sized bed along with a small set of drawers and the other can accommodate a full-sized bed. The unit has central heating and air conditioning with free, common laundry facilities (washer/dryer) located in the basement. SLAB ASSIGNED PARKING IS INCLUDED IN THE RENTAL AMOUNT! The building is located steps away from North Ave and only a few minutes away from Cermak Produce and Walgreens, the beautiful Humboldt park, along with a mixture of restaurants nearby. Renter's insurance is required. Pets are allowed up to 60 lbs per pet with a non-refundable, one-time $250 pet fee (per pet; max 2 pets). A one-time, non-refundable move-in-fee is fee is required in lieu of a Security Deposit.
HUMBOLDT, IL
bhhschicago.com

8541 Lotus Avenue #913

3rd floor unit so no footsteps above your head! Elevator building. This unit used to be owner occupied so there are a lot of nice amenities, including Italian marble in bathroom, Grohe fixtures, and built in closet space in bedroom. Kitchen recently renovated with new countertops. Wood floors with lots of closet space in every room. Private balcony with bucolic trees overlooking peaceful cemetary. Parking space and heat included. Large laundry area and extra storage in basement. Close to Old Orchard and downtown Skokie. Renter's insurance required. NO smoking building. 650 and above credit scores prioritized. Two person limit.
SKOKIE, IL
bhhschicago.com

5455 S Ingleside Avenue #2E

Vintage 2 bedroom condo only blocks from University of Chicago, LA Fitness, Whole Foods, Target, parks, lakefront, & museums. Gorgeous courtyard entrance. Hardwood floors & crown molding throughout. Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. Kitchen features bright white cabinets, lots of counter space, gas stove, full size refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer & dryer in unit. Gas, heat, & water included in rent. Good credit required. Per association regs leases must be for a minimum of 12 months. Security deposit one month's rent. Small dog will be considered with additional security deposit (no cats). AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

9117 Roberts Road #7A

Move in ready 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment...separate dining area and newer carpeting. Patio. Heat and water included. On-site coin-op laundry and parking. No pets. No smoking. A one-time, per apartment, non-refundable move-in fee applies in lieu of a security deposit. All applicants 18 years or older will be required to complete an application for credit and rental history. A non-refundable application fee of $65 applies.
COOK COUNTY, IL
bhhschicago.com

1929 Harrison Street #1F

Spacious studio on elevated first floor of walk-up with private entry! Lots of closet/storage space including walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout except tile in kitchen and bathroom. Brand new wall AC unit in living/sleeping area. Eat-in kitchen with gas stove. Heat included in rent. Two cats okay. Amazing location steps to Metra station, CTA train station, cafes, restaurants, boutiques, and Whole Foods.
EVANSTON, IL
bhhschicago.com

6278 Kit Carson Drive #6278

CHARMING UNIT. CONVENINETLY LOCATED IN THE GLENS SUBDIVISION. LIGHT AND BRIGHT UNIT. FRESH PAINT. PERGO FLOORS. PRIVATE ENTRANCE. 2 BEDROOM. WELL-SIZED LIVING ROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR TO BALCONY OVERLOOKING PLAYGROUND. CAN LIGHTS IN LIVING ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY. ATTACHED ONE CAR GARAGE. STAIRS W/GARAGE ACCESS. PLENTY OF PARKING SPACE. GREAT LOCATION. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PARKS, SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION. JUST MINUTES FROM THE METRA.
HANOVER PARK, IL
