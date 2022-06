Inspired by the Gospel Run in Chicago, Uchenna Jones, a nurse at SSM Health, saw a need to bring a similar initiative and principles to the Madison and Dane County community in 2019. The principles Faith, Fellowship, and Fitness are what helped set the footing of the Madison Gospel 5k Foundation, a charitable organization that focuses on the health and wellbeing of families of color.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO