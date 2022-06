Andrew Kittredge is likely headed for surgery to have a loose body removed from his elbow and will be out at least a month, according to Kevin Cash. (Marc Topkin on Twitter) That escalated quickly, as Kittredge was just placed on the IL with elbow soreness this morning, and now will be out for several weeks. He's obviously the leader of the committee for saves in Tampa Bay when healthy, but that hardly makes him one of the more valuable relievers in fantasy. If you have a free IL slot, then of course, stashing Kittredge is worthwhile. But otherwise, given his injury and the Rays' bullpen usage, managers can feel free to move on.

TAMPA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO